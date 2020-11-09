'Please call now': Funding for CAP's utility bill aid program expires soon

Cowlitz County residents who need help paying past due utility bills have until the end of the month to contact the Lower Columbia Community Action Program.
CAP said it has more than $350,000 left in a special aid program, for which it has been difficult to contact people who might be eligible for the money.
CAP received funding from the county, which allotted $520,000 of its Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money to the program. The money has to be spent before the end of November, according to the county.
The utility aid program is designed to help local residents who were financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to pay any outstanding balance on their utility bills dating back to March.
Bills are paid by CAP directly to the utility company on behalf of the customer. The program covers all utilities, including electricity, water, sewer and garbage services.
"It came with specific parameters: Make these people whole. … We are trying to make it easy to get this money into the hands of the people who need it," said Kathy Bates, human resources and operations director for CAP. "If we can ease one burden for someone, that would be great."
The program also benefits the utility companies and their customers by clearing overdue balances that cost the company out of pocket and could potentially raise rates. For example, the Cowlitz PUD covers the cost of electricity for any unpaid bill, even if the money is never recovered from the customer.
"As a cost-based utility, when a customer bill is unpaid, those costs reduce our annual margin, which impacts future rates. So in this situation, the CARES funding would benefit other District customers by not increasing costs for uncollected bills," said Alice Dietz, PUD spokesperson.
Since the program opened Oct. 1, CAP has paid off more than $160,000 worth of utility bills. However, a large sum of the money remains in the program's balance, in part due to difficulty getting in contact with people who could benefit from the program.
Some people might not know to contact CAP to give their permission for the agency to speak with a utility company on their behalf, Bates said. CAP can only start the payment process once it's verified the account balance.
"Where we are running into our largest potential road block is that if people don't have a release of information signed with the (Cowlitz) PUD, the PUD can't forward their information to us," Bates said. "They have to forward their own information to us."
CAP also has had trouble reaching out to people who already have authorized the release of information by their utility company because people sometimes don't answer their phone or don't have current contact information on file, Bates said.
"Everybody is trying to point their customer towards us. We just aren't sure about where we are losing them from point A to point B," Bates said.
Bates encouraged people who think they are eligible for the program to contact CAP by phone 360-425-3430 or email info@lowercolumbiacap.org. During the call or in the email, people should share their name and a working phone number, as well as give permission for CAP to contact their utility providers.
“Even if they called and left their name and we haven’t called them back, we might have tried to call them back and they didn’t answer it. … We have worked those lists, so you should call us again," Bates said.
To be eligible for the program you must:
• Have experienced a reduction or elimination of household income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Live in Cowlitz County and use a utility provider based in the county.
• Be at least one month past due on your account, starting from March 2020.
Some utility companies may have additional programs to help customers who do not qualify for this program specifically.
“We are encouraging customers who are struggling who may not qualify for CARES funding that we have a number of programs right now, as we want to help our customers," Dietz said. "We want people to give us a call. … We want to help them and be able to get them the best outcome possible.”
Any CARES money that is unspent by the end of the month will go back to the federal government, Bates said.
"Please call now so we can get the process started to help you," Bates said. "This isn't really a program we have all the time. It's the CARES dollars. Those dollars are sitting there, so help us spend them. That's what they are there for."
