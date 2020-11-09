'Please call now': Funding for CAP's utility bill aid program expires soon

Cowlitz County residents who need help paying past due utility bills have until the end of the month to contact the Lower Columbia Community Action Program.

CAP said it has more than $350,000 left in a special aid program, for which it has been difficult to contact people who might be eligible for the money.

CAP received funding from the county, which allotted $520,000 of its Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money to the program. The money has to be spent before the end of November, according to the county.

The utility aid program is designed to help local residents who were financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to pay any outstanding balance on their utility bills dating back to March.

Bills are paid by CAP directly to the utility company on behalf of the customer. The program covers all utilities, including electricity, water, sewer and garbage services.

"It came with specific parameters: Make these people whole. … We are trying to make it easy to get this money into the hands of the people who need it," said Kathy Bates, human resources and operations director for CAP. "If we can ease one burden for someone, that would be great."