Playgrounds are still closed, even if some signs, tape missing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although the Hudson Plaza playground at Lake Sacajawea was missing its closure tape Monday, the equipment and all "park amenities" like it throughout town remain off limits through at least May 4, Longview Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Wills said Monday.

Parks staff will replace signs and caution tape that may have been removed or blown down by the wind to remind people of the COVID-related closure, Wills said. It was unclear if the tape at the lake was torn down by a vandal or the elements.

"We are seeing an uptick in vandalism, not specifically to playgrounds, but either spray paint for stealing wires (from park lights)," Wills said.

The vast majority of people are respectful of the parks.

"We've seen an uptick of use at the lake an at other trails. People are out using sidewalks. People are out walking, exercising. It's good," Wills said. "Obviously we don't want them congregating, but the fact that people are outside is awesome."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.