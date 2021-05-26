Plastic grocery bags become cushioned mats for homeless in hands of Longview man

Gil Schauer crochets with thick wooden needles and a dense globe of torn plastic bags, rolled like a ball of yarn.
The 91-year-old spends about five hours weaving together discarded grocery bags into 24-inch by 76-inch mats to provide cushioned rest for local homeless people who often sleep on the ground.
“It just keeps them off the wet grass, keeps them off the concrete, keeps them off the gravel sleeping under bridges,” Schauer said.
Over the past six years, Schauer has created and donated about 125 mats predominantly to Love Overwhelming, a Longview nonprofit that helps the homeless.
Love Overwhelming operates a Longview shelter at a local church the city opens when temperatures are predicted to be near freezing.
The organization’s staff also regularly transports those living in the homeless camp on Alabama Street to medical and mental health appointments and a local church to shower.
Always in need
During these routine encounters with those living on the streets, Executive Director Chuck Hendrickson said Schauer’s mats go quickly.
“We can never have enough of them,” Hendrickson said. “They are always something people need and are asking for.”
The tents in the encampment aren’t waterproof, Hendrickson said. The roughly 100 people living there either lay on the often wet ground or on makeshift beds made of donated pallets or plastic or rubber mats.
Schauer learned to crochet around the age of 14 from his mother. Growing up, his sister fashioned door mats out of plastic bread bags, but it wasn’t until about eight decades later that Schauer started subbing plastic for fabric when a friend told him about crocheting mats for the homeless.
Hooking and stitching the thick recycled bags is hard, Schauer said. He doesn’t know many who have the strength to create the mats. Most of his method came through trial and error. Once, he labored over the bulky plastic that encased a new tire, he said, but “never again.”
When others can’t create the mats, they donate.
Friends and members of Schauer’s church Bethany Lutheran donate countless white and tan grocery bags, then rip 2-inch sections, tie them together and roll into balls. Schauer crochets the mounds into speckled patterns. Each mat has a unique design, as well as a handle to carry or tie to a belt or bag once rolled up.
When Schauer and his wife Audrey moved to Longview about 45 years ago, neither can recall as many homeless in the city as today. Audrey Schauer said those experiencing homelessness didn’t seem as visible, and questioned how the multifaceted issue — involving addiction and the lack of job opportunities — could be solved.