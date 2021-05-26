Plastic grocery bags become cushioned mats for homeless in hands of Longview man

The tents in the encampment aren’t waterproof, Hendrickson said. The roughly 100 people living there either lay on the often wet ground or on makeshift beds made of donated pallets or plastic or rubber mats.

Schauer learned to crochet around the age of 14 from his mother. Growing up, his sister fashioned door mats out of plastic bread bags, but it wasn’t until about eight decades later that Schauer started subbing plastic for fabric when a friend told him about crocheting mats for the homeless.

+4 Hosted encampment plan advances, Longview City Council to consider joint agreement with Cowlitz County again May 13 The Longview City Council advanced a plan Thursday for a hosted homeless encampment after more than two hours of discussion and public comment.

Hooking and stitching the thick recycled bags is hard, Schauer said. He doesn’t know many who have the strength to create the mats. Most of his method came through trial and error. Once, he labored over the bulky plastic that encased a new tire, he said, but “never again.”

When others can’t create the mats, they donate.

Friends and members of Schauer’s church Bethany Lutheran donate countless white and tan grocery bags, then rip 2-inch sections, tie them together and roll into balls. Schauer crochets the mounds into speckled patterns. Each mat has a unique design, as well as a handle to carry or tie to a belt or bag once rolled up.

