For the 39th consecutive year, Longview has been recognized as a Tree City USA. To celebrate this distinction and mark Arbor Day, the city is hosting a tree-planting event at Lake Sacajawea on Wednesday.

The event, hosted by the city of Longview's Forestry and Parks crew, begins at 10 a.m. at Lake Sacajawea Park. The Rotary Club of Longview has donated two trees to the event, a scarlet oak and Green Mountain maple, to mark the city's centennial anniversary and to symbolize the club's local service. According to a press release from the city, Rotary has given over $1 million to college scholarships, social welfare projects, books for kids and Christmas gifts for families.

For Longview to be recognized as a Tree City USA, it had to meet four benchmarks: having a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, a community forestry program funded with at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Washington state's Abor Day is the second Wednesday in April, while nationally it is celebrated on the last Friday in April.