Pick-up grocery orders booming as shoppers run errands during pandemic

Grocery store officials say pick-up shopping programs are booming as customers try to steer clear of potential COVID-19 exposure during their necessary errands.
But shoppers need not worry too much about contracting the virus while touching items on the shelves. According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, there is currently no evidence that food, food containers or food packaging has been linked to getting sick from the virus.
“In general what we are hearing and understanding from the science is that food is not a likely way COVID-19 will be carried, so you don’t need to worry about food,” said WSDA spokesman Chris McGann.
Food and health officials still recommend that people follow standard safety practices to properly clean, separate, cook and chill their foods. And anyone worried about coronavirus contamination should simply wash their hands for 20 seconds after handling food packaging, removing food from packaging, before preparing food or before eating, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Shoppers should also limit their number of shopping trips, follow the six-foot social distancing rules while shopping and wash their hands once they are home as a safety precaution.
Local grocery stores are also adding new features to help customers follow those guidelines to protect not only themselves but store employees as well.
“We have social distancing decals on the floor, which has helped staff to remind guests to do the social distancing. We also have designated people wiping down carts constantly, and then wiping down (check-out) areas before each guest comes up,” said Char Braack, human resources manager at the Kelso Target.
Over the weekend Target “tested” a new capacity limit in the store, capping the number of shoppers in the store at 270 people at any point in the day, Braack said.
“But we never met that. We did not get anywhere near that. I think our fullest on Sunday was 125.”
However, sales at the store have remained fairly steady, Braack said, probably because customers can use a pick-up option instead of coming inside. Many shoppers recently switched to that system, which allows them to pick out items online, pre-pay and park outside the store for a clerk to scan a barcode and load their car for them.
“That way they don’t have to touch anything,” Braack said. “This shows the public is taking this seriously. ... They are still our customers, but we are meeting them in the parking lot as opposed to them coming into the store.”
Fred Meyer has seen a “record number” of online orders for pick-up, said spokesman Jeffery Temple.
“We have continued to bolster staffing in our Pickup (formerly called ClickList) area so we can best serve our customers and the community during these unprecedented times,” he said.
Fred Meyer also implemented a capacity cap. The new rule was put in effect Tuesday to limit the total number of shoppers to about half of the normal occupancy in the food department, Temple said.
Though it’s unlikely the Longview store will meet its cap, a Fred Meyer employees will “chaperone the situation” at the entrances if the store fills up, Temple said.
A similar system is in place at Walmart, where customers wait six feet apart while in line to get into the store. Walmart also closed one of its entrances to route all shoppers through “clearly designated” entrance and exit points to “lessen the instances of people closely passing each other,” according to the store’s website.
Walmart has limited capacity to 20% of its usual limit since April 4.
Beginning next week, Safeway also will limit how many customers are in the store at one time. The Kelso and Longview Safeway stores do not offer delivery or pick-up grocery services, said spokeswoman Jill McGinnis, but the stores are “doing everything we can” to keep shoppers and workers safe.
For example, the store is placing “directional arrows” on the floors to direct shoppers up and down aisles and “promote one-way foot traffic,” McGinnis said. Stores will also install plexiglass in the check-out lanes and “soon” require employees to weark masks, among various other safety measures, she said.
However, Safeway customers can place orders online for home delivery, similar to what other stores, like Fred Meyer, offer.
In addition to the store-enforced practices, the Center for Disease Control recommends shoppers:
- Use online ordering, home delivery or curbside pickup options when available.
- Only visit the grocery store when they absolutely need to.
- Visit during hours when there are fewer shoppers, such as the early morning or late nights.
- Disinfect the shopping cart.
- Use touchless payment options when they can, or use hand sanitizer right after paying.
- Wear a cloth face mask or covering to prevent any potential transmission of the virus.
“Another good rule of thumb is maybe one person coming in and leaving families at home,” said Braack, the Target store manager. “It does take away from the social distancing people can do when you have a whole family walking down an aisle. Just two (individuals) could more easily pass each other.”
And for Fred Meyer shoppers, Temple recommended planning shopping trips “so they can get what they need as efficiently as possible and minimize their exposure to others. If customers are experiencing any signs of possible infection, it would be best to try and have a neighbor, friend or relative do their shopping for them.”
