Pick-up grocery orders booming as shoppers run errands during pandemic

“We have social distancing decals on the floor, which has helped staff to remind guests to do the social distancing. We also have designated people wiping down carts constantly, and then wiping down (check-out) areas before each guest comes up,” said Char Braack, human resources manager at the Kelso Target.

Over the weekend Target “tested” a new capacity limit in the store, capping the number of shoppers in the store at 270 people at any point in the day, Braack said.

“But we never met that. We did not get anywhere near that. I think our fullest on Sunday was 125.”

However, sales at the store have remained fairly steady, Braack said, probably because customers can use a pick-up option instead of coming inside. Many shoppers recently switched to that system, which allows them to pick out items online, pre-pay and park outside the store for a clerk to scan a barcode and load their car for them.

“That way they don’t have to touch anything,” Braack said. “This shows the public is taking this seriously. ... They are still our customers, but we are meeting them in the parking lot as opposed to them coming into the store.”

Fred Meyer has seen a “record number” of online orders for pick-up, said spokesman Jeffery Temple.