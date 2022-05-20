 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photojournalist Katelyn Metzger joins The Daily News

Photojournalist Katelyn Metzger recently joined The Daily News. The longtime photographer hopes to bring a fresh perspective to newspaper's print and online content by reporting on the community with integrity and honesty. 

"I love capturing everyday images in interesting ways," she said. "Even the most mundane activities can evoke emotion on camera."

A Midwesterner through and through, Metzger was raised on a farm in rural Illinois and attended journalism school at the University of Missouri, earning her degree in science and agricultural journalism with an emphasis in photojournalism. She wrote and took photos for the school newspaper, The Columbia Missourian. 

Metzger has worked and freelanced for several newspapers and magazines throughout Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee, and has been recognized by the Missouri Press Association for her work.

Metzger's love for photography began when she took a multimedia class in college. Her favorite subjects to photograph include animals and people. Metzger also enjoys longer assignments, where she spends days with subjects, to capture them in a relaxed light. 

She was attracted to Washington because of the beautiful scenery and the outdoor activities it has to offer. 

In Metzger's spare time, she likes tending to her indoor garden, sewing, reading and hiking with her dog, Piper. She also enjoys capturing families and couples in addition to her photography day job. 

Katelyn Metzger

Katelyn Metzger.

 Katelyn Metzger
