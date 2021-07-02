 Skip to main content
PHOTO: Northlake school garden offers free produce, welcomes the community
PHOTO: Northlake school garden offers free produce, welcomes the community

Northlake school garden offers free produce

Two-year-old Caelum Walker and mother Nichole Walker pick out radishes from the produce stand Friday outside Northlake Elementary School after volunteering in the school garden in Longview. Lower Columbia School Gardens is hosting open garden time for visitors and volunteers at Northlake on Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. Produce and plants are stocked weekly on Friday mornings and available to the public at Northlake, St. Helens Elementary School and Longview Highlands Neighborhood Association.

Courtney Talak shoots photo and video for The Daily News. Follow Courtney's work on Instagram @courtneytalak.

