 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTO: Longview families register for kindergarten
0 comments
editor's pick top story

PHOTO: Longview families register for kindergarten

{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Longview families register for kindergarten

Soon-to-be kindergartner Pepper Niemi and mother Jillian Ware board a bus to get an idea of the experience at Longview's kindergarten event held Thursday night. In front of R.A. Long High School, parents and elementary students met teachers, registered with schools, boarded school buses and enjoyed a treat from Kona Ice Truck.

Courtney Talak shoots photo and video for The Daily News. Follow Courtney's work on Instagram @courtneytalak.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News