PHOTO: CAP offers commodities, COVID-19 vaccine
PHOTO: CAP offers commodities, COVID-19 vaccine

CAP offers commodities, COVID-19 vaccine

Silver Lake resident Victor Meadows, right, receives the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from volunteer nurse Peggy Malone during Community Health Partners' vaccine clinic at Lower Columbia CAP's Tuesday commodity pick-up. While turnout was low, Malone and volunteer nurse Mary Shaal said about 80 percent of people that attended CAP's drive-thru service already were vaccinated. "I'm excited to vaccinate the world," Malone said.

Courtney Talak shoots photo and video for The Daily News. Follow Courtney's work on Instagram @courtneytalak.

