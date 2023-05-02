The Kelso Police Department experienced a temporary phone outage Tuesday morning.
The Kelso Police Department announced the outage on its Facebook page, saying the department's business lines were "not working," and spokesperson Capt. Rich Fletcher told The Daily News the cause of the outage was a "maintenance issue" that was first noticed at 11:45 a.m.
Before the phone lines were restored at 12:10 p.m., the Kelso Police Department advised residents to call 911 for emergencies or call Cowlitz 911 for non-emergencies and if they needed to talk to an officer.