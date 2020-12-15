Phoenix Point doesn't quite hit the mark

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The best missions, though, are the ones that take place on the dried sea floor, as you attack Pandoran nests directly. Weaving through the maze of stone and coral, only to round a corner on a clutch of eggs and the angry monsters guarding them, can produce some of the game's most intense moments. And the reward, pushing the Pandoran mist, always feels like you made a real difference.

The Pandorans and human enemies alike also take damage in different body parts, which allows you to manually aim attacks for different effects. The results are sometimes straightforward (shooting enemies in the legs enough slow them down) and sometimes almost mandatory (one type of enemy goes invisible when he's shot, unless you disable the body part giving him that ability). These disabling effects can give you the upper hand, but they cut both ways. A soldier with an assault rifle whose arm gets disabled cannot fire her rifle anymore, and odds are she doesn't have much more than a single grenade to throw. Since the enemy almost always outnumbers you, this is tremendously punishing for the player.