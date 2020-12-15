Phoenix Point doesn't quite hit the mark

Stop me if you've heard this one before: a big name in the game industry, absent from the genre he'd helped make famous, returns in spectacular fashion with a crowdfunding pitch. He rides the wave of support to a big pile of money to make a game.
The results have run the gamut from successes, like the Wasteland and Bloodstained games, to complete fiascos, like Mighty No. 9 and Star Citizen. Phoenix Point, the brainchild of original XCOM architect Julian Gollop, falls squarely in the middle of these two extremes.
Gollop was not involved in the resurrection of the XCOM series in 2012 that put squad tactics games back on the map, but he was definitely watching what the game did, and tried to put his own spin on it.
Like XCOM, Phoenix Point is about staving off an existential threat to humanity, which is slowly creeping in from all sides. Instead of aliens, though, this threat is a mysterious virus that transforms people into shambling biological horrors called Pandorans. The game does a great job of playing up this terror from the deep as it emerges from fog rolling in from the ocean, obscuring their incursions from the sea to land.
Society has mostly collapsed after most people began spontaneously turning into homicidal coral reefs, but there are still surviving enclaves scattered about. Players can choose to invest time and energy protecting a faction or raid them for supplies when things get tight. The strongholds of the three main factions are all distinct, from New Jericho's futuristic fortress cities to the sci-fi cathedrals of the Disciples of Anu. The design shows not just where you are, but an idea of the people who live there.
Support Local Journalism
The best missions, though, are the ones that take place on the dried sea floor, as you attack Pandoran nests directly. Weaving through the maze of stone and coral, only to round a corner on a clutch of eggs and the angry monsters guarding them, can produce some of the game's most intense moments. And the reward, pushing the Pandoran mist, always feels like you made a real difference.
The Pandorans and human enemies alike also take damage in different body parts, which allows you to manually aim attacks for different effects. The results are sometimes straightforward (shooting enemies in the legs enough slow them down) and sometimes almost mandatory (one type of enemy goes invisible when he's shot, unless you disable the body part giving him that ability). These disabling effects can give you the upper hand, but they cut both ways. A soldier with an assault rifle whose arm gets disabled cannot fire her rifle anymore, and odds are she doesn't have much more than a single grenade to throw. Since the enemy almost always outnumbers you, this is tremendously punishing for the player.
The real problems, though, set in as the game goes on. One of the most exciting points in XCOM came when you upgraded your equipment. The first time you build a new tier of weapon and it carves up the current enemies, you get a real rush of power. Allying with other factions to get their research promised a similar experience, but as it turns out, their weapons are mere sidegrades. A laser rifle from the Synedrion has better range, but does no more damage than the weapon you start with. There are research perks that allow you to do more damage to certain enemies, but they are fairly incremental and don't present the straight jump in overall power a new tier of weapon does in XCOM.
The action economy is much more similar to the original XCOM games from the '90s, rather than the action point system of the reboot. Characters have four action points, which they use up in small chunks by moving or very large chunks by attacking. This gives more flexibility for hit-and-run tactics than XCOM does, but by allowing movement both before and after a shot, the game strongly incentivizes quickly popping fully out of cover to attack and then running back to get out of line of sight. An effective tactic, but one that greatly slows down combat.
Another obvious response to XCOM is the way enemy sightings work. In XCOM, a unit charging into the fog of war will often run past sighted enemies. In Phoenix Point, any unit that spots an enemy will instantly stop. Potentially life-saving, yes, and a definite response to people who were frustrated by XCOM soldiers' lack of caution. But since it also wastes some movement each time your unit is stopped, it can leave you barely outside of range for a shot you thought you could make. When that means the difference between killing a Pandoran Mindfragger and letting it take over the body of a squadmate, it can result in thrown controllers.
Phoenix Point isn't a bad game, despite several complaints about it. It's challenging, but fights are usually tightly balanced, and the horrific enemies shambling out of the fog make for a menacing antagonist. It's just too bad that some of the fun of XCOM, like the periodic power upgrades and speedy combat, got lost in the process of making a competitor.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.