Phase 3 still possible for Cowlitz despite recent rise in COVID cases

The total case count rose nearly 10% since Friday. So far none of the new cases traced back to the ilani Casino in Clark County, which reported that an employee tested positive for COVID, or a Cowlitz County nursing home tested last week, Krager said.

An administrator tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first COVID infection at a Cowlitz County long-term care facility. The employee had no symptoms or contact with residents, according to health officials, and tests on 95 other staff and clients tested at the home were negative. Officials had redo a test for one last person at their home and results are expected Tuesday, said IMT spokesperson Ralph Herrera.

Additional details about the 10 new cases were not available Monday.

“We are still evaluating the data that’s coming in. ... Part of what we are looking at is whether those cases are connected to other cases we know about,” Krager said.

Health officials expect the case count to rise as more people in the county get tested. But the recent rise in cases doesn’t appear to be driven by increased testing alone, Krager said.

“One of the pieces of data we look at is how many tests were done during the week total, and how many of those were positive. What we see is that number is rising, as well,” Krager said.