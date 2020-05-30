Phase 2 a test in balancing public health, economic recovery

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase plan to reopen the economy is a breath of fresh air in a grim time.

But it’s also an experiment in how the state’s residents can live, play and work safely during the coronavirus pandemic, and there is a lot riding on it. If it doesn’t work, more people will get sick, and businesses could face closure again.

There’s little or no precedent for a mobile, modern, crowded, interdependent society to manage a disease as secretive and as infectious as COVID-19. So even though they have access to the best scientists, public health officials are having to feel their way and learn as they go forward. And business leaders stressing the need for merchants, customers and the public to follow the rules and use good judgment.

“I think there is some risk. ... But we are testing positive in Cowlitz County at 5.5% (of those tested) and it’s going down every day. Will that go up to 8% if the economy reopens? ... We aren’t going to know until we do it,” said Bill Marcum, president of the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce.