Phase 2 a test in balancing public health, economic recovery

Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase plan to reopen the economy is a breath of fresh air in a grim time.
But it’s also an experiment in how the state’s residents can live, play and work safely during the coronavirus pandemic, and there is a lot riding on it. If it doesn’t work, more people will get sick, and businesses could face closure again.
There’s little or no precedent for a mobile, modern, crowded, interdependent society to manage a disease as secretive and as infectious as COVID-19. So even though they have access to the best scientists, public health officials are having to feel their way and learn as they go forward. And business leaders stressing the need for merchants, customers and the public to follow the rules and use good judgment.
“I think there is some risk. ... But we are testing positive in Cowlitz County at 5.5% (of those tested) and it’s going down every day. Will that go up to 8% if the economy reopens? ... We aren’t going to know until we do it,” said Bill Marcum, president of the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s an invisible illness for some people,” said Lindsey Cope, community engagement coordinator with the Cowlitz Economic Development Council. “I think that the businesses’ responsibility is to be really strict with their employees and the things they can control. ... But individuals also have to police themselves. If you’re sick, don’t go to work, don’t go to the grocery store. If you have a fever, a cough, your lungs hurt, err on the side of caution.”
Officials say they will keep a close eye on the situation but it’s too early to know if there will be an increase in cases during Phase 2. The incubation period for the virus can be up to 14 days.
“We’re still in a wait-and-see place, but I’m confident we’ll continue to keep people safe,” said Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, stressing that people still need to take the virus seriously.
As of Friday, 26 of the state’s 39 counties — including Cowlitz, Wahkiakum, Lewis and Pacific — had moved to Phase 2.
To move to Phase 2, counties had to have fewer than 10 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. As part its approval, the state requires the county health department to monitor the county for signs of the virus spreading.
Under new guidelines announced by Gov. Inslee Friday, any county starting Monday can apply to move to the next phase from its current phase. A period of at least three weeks between phases is still required. The application will include target goals set by the state, including a rate of 25 per 100,000 cases in 14 days. That’s a less stringent standard than the previous standard for Phase 2.
Phase 2 requirements started out more conservatively because the state wanted to learn how well they will work, State Secretary of Health John Wiesman said at a press conference Friday.
Moving forward to Phase 3 will require a conversation for each location that gets down to the ability of their health systems to handle cases, he said. There’s no “magic number” that counties must hit to move forward to Phases 3 and 4, Wiesman said. Instead, the state will consider a mix of factors.
“I think what the state has tried to do, which has changed over time, but it’s tried to recognize that communities and counties are different and have different situations,” Krager said.
Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 caseload appears to have plateaued over the past three weeks, with five new cases reported since May 10, according to the state Department of Health. Only 25 of the 73 reported cases are considered “active.”
Along with the number cases, Krager said the health department and the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT) is monitoring the supply of personal protective equipment, testing capability and case and contact investigation ability.
The IMT is working to provide updated information for individuals and businesses to let people know what they can and can’t do under the new phase, said Ralph Herrera, spokesman.
Phase 2 allows barbershops and salons to reopen, along with restaurants at 50% capacity and tables of five people or less. Pet services, including grooming, can resume. Some professional services can resume, although teleworking still is encouraged.
Before they can open, each business must make sure it can implement health and safety guidelines released by the state.
“It’s a necessary next step,” Marcum said. “Would (businesses) like to be able to open up fully? Probably everyone would. ... But I’m not sure the community is ready for it to be 100%. So let’s start at 50% and meet all the requirements from the state, then go from there.”
County officials have done “a really good job so far” communicating the guidelines for businesses, and local business and industry are taking those precautions seriously, said Ted Sprague, president of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council.
“The takeaway from Phase 2 will be, ‘Can we do this safely?’ We’ve got to get the economy going at some point,” he said.
Krager said the state guidelines for businesses are robust but how well they work comes down to responsibility of business owners and individuals.
“There’s still going to be some risks, but following the guidelines will reduce the risk,” he said. “I’m fairly confident if we’re following the guidelines, adhering to them well and the public is doing all the things we continue to talk about — wearing masks, washing hands, staying home when sick and getting tested as soon as possible — all those steps that people are taking are going to keep everyone safe.”
Krager said he also hopes to reach out to facilities that may be at higher risk of an outbreak, such as agricultural, food processing and manufacturing facilities that may have employees working closely together, to get them information on how to operate safely.
The county, city governments and IMT aren’t the enforcers of the stay-at-home order. But businesses that open or operate in direct violation of the governor’s order may be cited and fined nearly $10,000 by the state Department of Labor and Industries.
“I’m just very hopeful everyone does this in an intelligent and safe way to ensure we don’t see a spike in cases in Cowlitz County,” said Sprague, the EDC president.
If the case count does rise, or if the county has inadequate testing, personal protective equipment, hospital capacity or case tracking, the state could order it back to Phase 1. That means businesses would be forced to close again, which could further devastate the economy, Sprague said.
“I don’t want to overstate it, but I think it would hurt to go back. It was hard enough for people to close down, shut their doors and let employees go once,” he said.
Cope said she thinks reverting to Phase 1 would mean “an even deeper depression.”
“The stakes of Phase 2 are very high and largely dependent … on everyone doing their part (to follow the rules) to the best of their ability,” Cope said.
Reopening in stages seems like the “common sense approach” so people don’t re-flood the market and shops can ease into operating with coronavirus safety rules, she said. But the safe approach means learning a new way of doing business.
Can restaurants turn a profit if they’re only allowed to open at 50% capacity? Should retailers turn customers away if they hear them cough or sneeze?
“I think there are a lot of unknowns for everyone,” Cope said. “It’s scary. It’s rife with hypothetical questions. So far there are not a whole lot of direct answers. … I think it’s just kind of one of those, ‘We’ve got to watch to see how it plays out.’ ”
Marcum, the chamber director, said he doesn’t expect Phase 2 to change the county’s case count much because most of the state’s cases are concentrated in four counties in the Seattle metro area or Yakima County.
“I think you’ve got to take those counties that aren’t in the top five (counties with the most cases) and get them open to find out if we can continue to stop the tide of cases” while reopening businesses, Marcum said.
A handful of smaller counties, including neighboring Wahkiakum and Skamania, have been in Phase 2 for more than two weeks. Krager, who is the deputy health officer for the two counties, said it’s gone well there overall.
“We’re seeing business owners very committed to doing thing safely,” he said.
But Krager said it’s hard to draw conclusions to what Cowlitz County can expect because the population in Wahkiakum and Skamania counties is small and they’ve had very few cases.
Wahkiakum County has reported four cases, and Skamania County has reported three. No new cases have been reported in either county since they entered Phase 2.
Krager said he’s “a little more worried” about Cowlitz County because of its higher population density, more people moving around and higher number of cases. And the coronavirus can lurk around undetected, with the CDC estimating that 35% of those infected with COVID-19 don’t have symptoms but are still able to spread the virus.
One of the trickiest parts of the outbreak is knowing how to handle cases where patients have no symptoms or mild symptoms, Krager said. Most people who don’t know they’ve been infected and have no symptoms have no reason to be tested, he said. But they could still spread the virus.
“It emphasizes the need to continue with distancing when possible and continuing to wear masks, especially indoors,” Krager said.
The state has seen a “vast majority “ of people willing to follow recommendations and guidance from county and state health officials, according to the Joint Information Center.
While it’s scaled back, the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Command Team (IMT) is ready to respond to any increase in cases, outbreak or other situation, said Dave LaFave, incident commander.
The outbreak at the Foster Farms chicken processing plant in Kelso is an example of how the IMT can and would respond to an increase in cases or another outbreak, he said .
“It appears our community is working hard to stay safe and be functional as we move forward,” LaFave said. “Right now it appears to be a good balance, with people following good practices and doing the things they need to do.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.