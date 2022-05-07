Petition to remove Lower Snake River dams gets 1,000 signatures

The fight by some environmental groups to remove Snake River dams has new life after a petition to elected officials garnered 1,000 signatures.

Columbia Riverkeeper’s letters and petitions to President Joe Biden and Democratic Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley have focused on a hotly debated proposal: getting rid of the four Lower Snake River dams. This encompasses the Ice Harbor, Lower Monumental, Little Goose and Lower Granite dams.

The petition specifically asked federal leaders to have a plan for removal by the end of 2022, according to a news release from Riverkeeper. The removal, and solutions to replace the dams, has seen past support from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and U.S. Republican Rep. Mike Simpson from Idaho.

The Riverkeeper’s petition, which started to circulate at the beginning of this year, read: “Pacific Northwest Salmon and Southern Resident Orcas are facing extinction, and we are calling on you to act with the urgency this moment demands. We are counting on your leadership to save these iconic species from extinction.”

Environmental groups and some tribal leaders have called for the removal of the dams for years before this petition, saying the dams have overheated the rivers and now threaten the survival of salmon habitats.

Advocates for the dams, like the Northwest River Partners, say many ports, wheat-growers and farmers still rely on them for irrigation and transportation.

Dam removal remains a long-debated and complicated issue, with elected officials dedicating multiple studies to determine the implications and environmental impacts of the dams.

In October 2021, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and U.S. Democratic Sen. Patty Murray said in a news release they were teaming up to fund research determining the feasibility of removing the dams. The study promised to examine hydropower effects, salmon restoration and the possibility of replacing the current dams with carbon-free hydroelectric ones. Recommendations from this study are expected to come no later than July 31.

The debate has even reached Washington, D.C. In a March 28 news release, the White House Council on Environmental Quality said they were creating an interagency group along the Columbia River Basin comprised of tribal leaders, stakeholders, environmental groups and local governments to analyze the dams and whether it was possible to find a long-term solution.

