Permits to climb Mount St. Helens go on sale March 18

Permits to climb Mount St. Helens go on sale online at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Permits are required for all climbers year-round, but between April 1 and Oct. 31 the number of climbers is limited to protect the landscape. Permits must be purchased online in advance during this time. They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on Recreation.gov for $15 per person, with a $6 fee per permit reservation.

Mount St. Helens is one of the world’s most popular mountains to climb. Weekend reservations in particular get snapped up quickly.

Climbing groups are limited to 12 people per permit. Applications must name all climbers in the group, and all climbers must carry identification that matches the names on the permit. Permit holders will be able to change the members of the climbing group, as well as cancel or refund climbing permits, until 14 days before their climb.

Climbers will also be able to show a digitally downloaded version of their permit in lieu of a paper copy. Forest partner Mount St. Helens Institute will continue to provide climbing information and climbing route conditions at: www.mshinstitute.org.

Before March 18, climbers should create an account on Recreation.gov to help expedite their permit purchase when permits go on sale. For more information about Mount St. Helens climbing permits visit: www.fs.usda.gov/goto/climbingmsh.

