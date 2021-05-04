Permit to build motocross track in Castle Rock under review

Castle Rock residents could see a new motocross track near the Castle Rock Raceway off West Side Highway.
The city of Castle Rock is reviewing a permit request from the Mount St. Helens Motorcycle Club to create about three quarters of a mile of dirt and hills to hold amateur and professional motocross races.
Motocross is a type of motorcycle racing that takes place off road.
City officials will review comments Thursday from the Washington State Department of Ecology and the Southwest Clean Air Authority to determine the next steps before permitting construction, said Castle Rock Public Works Director David Vorse.
Vorse said concerns from the agencies include having bikes kick too much dirt in the air, as well as the track affecting a nearby creek.
The Mount St. Helens Motorcycle Club holds amateur and professional motorcycle races on its quarter-mile flat track made of clay, which partially sits on the city’s fairgrounds.
Ron Broersma of Vancouver said he’s interested in leasing the club’s roughly 13-acre parcel across from the current track to build a motocross raceway that will operate about seven months out of the year.
Broersma said he will address air quality concerns because too much dust “isn’t good for motors.” He said he’d also build a barrier to protect the creek.
The new raceway would include room for spectators, but no grandstands like at the club’s track, according to Mount St. Helens Motorcycle Club Vice President Greg Cronk.
Cronk said the nonprofit began in 1958, and currently has 12 active members who volunteer to organize and run races, including flagging racers on the track.
Cronk said Vorse would collect the proceeds from the motocross track as the property’s lease holder.
At the motorcycle track, Cronk said an amateur can race for $40 and people can watch for $15. Spectators who are seniors and veterans pay $5 and ages 6 and under are free.
Cronk said riders as young as 6 race on the current track and similar ages can participate on the motocross track as well.
Broersma said he used to drag race and his 13-year-old grandson is an avid motocross racer.
“I decided I wanted to be a part of it, basically to build a track to help my grandson race and train,” he said.
Broersma said the new track will bring visitors who will spend money in Castle Rock. He said people drive up to 10 hours to watch or participate in races at Woodland’s motocross track, where Borsman also volunteers. He said the Woodland Motocross Park is open only in the winter.