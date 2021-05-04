Permit to build motocross track in Castle Rock under review

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+5 Vader's Ryden Porter a national dirt bike qualifier The sun was out. It was a nice day. It was a little hot, over 80 degrees. But Ryden Porter was out in the front yard, making passes on his fat…

The new raceway would include room for spectators, but no grandstands like at the club’s track, according to Mount St. Helens Motorcycle Club Vice President Greg Cronk.

Cronk said the nonprofit began in 1958, and currently has 12 active members who volunteer to organize and run races, including flagging racers on the track.

Cronk said Vorse would collect the proceeds from the motocross track as the property’s lease holder.

At the motorcycle track, Cronk said an amateur can race for $40 and people can watch for $15. Spectators who are seniors and veterans pay $5 and ages 6 and under are free.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Cronk said riders as young as 6 race on the current track and similar ages can participate on the motocross track as well.

Broersma said he used to drag race and his 13-year-old grandson is an avid motocross racer.

“I decided I wanted to be a part of it, basically to build a track to help my grandson race and train,” he said.