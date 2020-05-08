People reminded to social distance while recreating this weekend

With local temperatures forecast to reach high into the 80s Saturday, state and local officials are reminding people to maintain social distancing when they visit state parks and other recreational sites that opened this week for the first time since March.
So far, Willow Grove Park patrons have done a “wonderful job” adhering to social distancing guidelines, said Dale Lewis, Port of Longview director of external affairs. “We expect that to continue through this sunny weekend.”
The port has kept the park open throughout the coronavirus pandemic, though the playgrounds and picnic areas will continue to be closed. The port re-posted the rules and guidelines at the park Friday, Lewis said.
Gov. Jay Inslee reopened many state parks Tuesday for day use only, including nearby Seaquest, Paradise Point, Lewis and Clark, Rainbow Falls and Battle Ground Lake state parks. Cape Disappointment and Loomis Lake state parks near Ilwaco, Fort Columbia State Park near Chinook, and Beacon Rock state Park in the Columbia River Gorge remain closed.
“The nice weather and the first weekend of parks reopening naturally has us concerned,” said Toni Weyman Droscher, a state parks spokeswoman. “But we’re depending on people to do the right thing and practice social distancing.”
If it looks like a park is getting crowded, Droscher said the state hopes people will choose to return at a different time or visit a less crowded park.
This weekend, rangers will be focused on educating the public about the need to social distance if they see people gathering, Droscher said.
“Our main priority is the health and welfare of our staff and our visitors,” she said. “We’ll be learning a lot this weekend. And depending on how things go, we may have to reassess how we go about managing parks in the short term.”
The Weather Service boosted its heat prediction for Saturday, saying the high in the Kelso-Longview area could hit 87 degrees, which would be the warmest day this year. Sunday’s high is expected to be 82 degrees, but showers and cooler weather will return as the business week starts, the agency forecasts.
