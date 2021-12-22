People: PJ Peterson publishes fourth novel; Longview native on cooking show; senior center names Volunteers of the Month

Peterson publishes

4th Fairchild mysteryLocal mystery author PJ Peterson recently published her fourth novel in the Julia Fairchild mystery series.

“One Will Too Many” is about a wealthy banker with a long list of secrets who dies.

Dr. Fairchild, an internist, is home in Parkview working at her medical practice. She is asked to attend a fundraiser at a local theater where she learns about banker Jay Morrison, recently divorced and whose life is full of secrets according to a review by independent reviewer Matt Pechey. The day after the fundraiser, Morrison’s girlfriend calls Fairchild to say she cannot reach him. Fairchild is happy to help look for him and the duo go in search of him, Pechey wrote in his review of the book. They soon discover Morrison dead in his home.

At first no one can figure out what killed him, but the coroner soon confirms it was a homicide, according to a synopsis of the book at amazon.com. The wealthy banker died of methanol poisoning.

Further inquiries show there may have been many people who had a beef with Morrison and “with the reading of his will, things could get messy,” Pechey wrote.

The crime scene stumps the local police and Fairchild agrees to help the understaffed force solve the case, but each clue further complicates her investigation. Will she solve the crime or will the killer give her the slip?

A Kalama resident, Peterson is a retired medical doctor. She attended Lower Columbia College, then transferred to the University of Washington where she received a bachelor of science degree in pharmacy, according to The Daily News archives. She went to medical school at the University of Utah and trained in internal medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas. For 37 years she was a practicing physician locally.

Peterson has been writing since childhood. She also was a voracious reader as a child, reading the mystery series featuring Trixie Belden and her friend, Honey; and all the Nancy Drew books.

While working as an internal medicine specialist, she wrote winning entries for the medical journal “Medical Economics.” The entries included “Don’t Dismiss Patients’ Near-Death Experiences,” and “The Patient Who Gave Me Flowers-Every Day for Years.” She also had two scientific medical journal articles published while she was in medical school and during her residency.

Her first murder mystery, “Blind Fish Don’t Talk: A Julia Fairchild Mystery,” follows Dr. Fairchild on vacation in the Caribbean where she discovers a dead scuba diver. Although the death is ruled an accident, she believes there is more to the story.

In her second novel, “Rembrandt Rides a Bike,” Fairchild returns in a “fun romp along the Rhine River.” In her third novel, “Pickled Pink in Paris,” a major business deal is disrupted by murder.

In an email to The Daily News, Peterson wrote that “One Will Too Many” is “set right here in ‘Parkview,’ although readers won’t recognize any individual characters except Julia and her sister.”

She noted she has used a few local landmarks, such as Grant’s at the “Montpelier Hotel,” the “Back Door Office,” and so on.

According to Peterson’s web page, her “passions when she’s not writing are health care and education.” She donates time to the local free medical clinic. She also shares a portion of her royalties with St. Rose Catholic School and Seton High College, both of which are “close to her heart,” according to her bio.

For details visit pjpetersonauthor.com.

Longview native on video cooking show

Cindy Thompson, a 1990 graduate of Mark Morris High School, recently was featured in the YouTube show “Chef AJ Live.”

Chef AJ has more than 141,000 subscribers according to a press release submitted to The Daily News. The show features up-and-coming personalities in whole food, plant-based cooking and lifestyle.

Thompson, who grew up in Longview, is the daughter of the late Dick Thompson and Linda Thompson of Longview.

Cindy Thompson is a retired decorated fire captain from Gresham (Oregon) Fire and Emergency Services. A certified health coach and educator specializing in helping people transform their health through plant-based eating and a healthy lifestyle, she created Trimazing! Health & Lifestyle Coaching outside of Seattle, according to the press release.

She is a Food for Life instructor through the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and a Harvard Medical School Culinary Coach. She is a Rouxbe plant-based professional, certified health coach, vegan lifestyle coach and educator, fitness nutrition specialist and a firefighter peer fitness trainer, according to her website trimazing.com.

She shares “easy and delicious plant-based recipes and cooking presentations, notes the release and is a featured contributor of the new book “Food Is Climate,” by Glen Merzer.

Thompson’s presentations can be seen on YouTube at bit.ly/3rvFH1L.

Volunteers of the Month are named

The board members at the Rainier Senior Center were named the December Volunteers of the Month.

They “are the glue that holds the senior center together,” according to the group’s December newsletter, noting it has been a bumpy road with all the COVID restrictions and trying to provide services without compromising everyone’s health.

Board members are Keith Ekstrom Rachel Kelley, Debra Elliott, Sue Beavers, Joanne Bernard, Jan Rich and Darnell Williams.

— The Daily News

