"People need to say goodbye:" Funeral homes adapt during pandemic

A break in the clouds for funeral homes came Saturday when Gov. Jay Inslee said they can resume funeral and burial services during the coronavirus pandemic. But for families grieving the death of a loved one, it’s still an especially difficult time.
“People need to say goodbye,” Steele Chapel General Manager and Vice President Rick Little said. “I think it’s wonderful (that services can resume), but I wish I could fill the whole room. This is the one shot for a family to say goodbye. We want to do it as best we can by adhering to our governor’s mandates and the Centers for Disease Control.”
For now, services can only be attended by immediate family members, who must maintain social distancing, according to the Washington Department of Licensing release.
Prior to Saturday’s announcement, Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order last week barred gatherings for funeral and memorial services. So Steele Chapel and other funeral homes were restricted to direct burial and immediate cremations.
There is no specific headcount limit on services under Inslee’s latest order, but Little said they’ll be limiting services at the chapel to 20 people. Attendees will sit at least six-feet apart and only in every-other pew.
Little said he and his staff are “trying to look outside the box” to help families make the best of the limitations on services.
He cited one family who recently visited Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home in Kelso for a viewing. Members of the family, who did not want their names released, came in for the viewing two- or three at a time, Little said. They also had a video chat with the deceased’s father, who is out of the country.
“It was a wonderful experience to be able to do that,” Little said. “It was a very emotional time for them, because it was a sudden death. But the fact that they had their young children, siblings and all those be able to come ... it seemed to help them.”
Families even have the option of attending services or burials remotely from a live feed, Little said. The COVID-19 situation hasn’t affected people’s preferences for cremations or burials, he said.
Some funeral business workers are taking time off work to limit their risk. Lloyd Smith was one of them. The part-time crematorium manager at Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home took a step back from work earlier this month. He was already planning to retire July 3 when he turns 80.
Smith said he would have continued working, but his sons demanded he stop. They sent data and graphs about the increased risk for people in his age group and told him he needs to be careful.
“We take precautions, but we are within inches of bodies because we have to inspect them. … My sons called me and said, ‘Dad, we want you out of there,’ ” Smith said. “They really put the pressure on me, and they did it out of love.”
Smith still helps advise the remaining employees remotely, he said. But mostly he’s enjoy his “self-imposed” leave of absence with his wife, a retiree of five years with whom he’s been married for 54 years.
“It was hard (to leave) because I was a manager. … You love being with your workers. Every day you’re with your people,” he said, “Now I just stay home with a 75-year-old lady.”
If it is safe to do so before July 3, Smith will go back to work. Otherwise, he will retire as planned. But he said he’s started to enjoy having the extra time to sleep in, exercise and be with his wife.
“I don’t know if I want to go back,” he said. This isn’t the first time infectious disease has posed a challenge for funeral homes, which by nature take special precautions in handling bodies. HIV/AIDS, SARS and other outbreaks have raised precautions for Little and the rest of the staff, but the coronavirus outbreak has been the most limiting, he said.
Little said staff are being meticulous about hygiene, cleaning at least twice a day, sanitizing surfaces after anyone comes in and practicing social distancing.
“I’m a hugger and a hand-shaker, so it’s kind of hard,” he said.
Little said he and his staff are setting up arrangements over the phone or internet as much as possible with families to reduce the time of their physical presence. They’re keeping the doors to the chapel locked to reduce foot traffic, and Little encourages families to call ahead first, especially at some of the smaller Dahl-McVicker funeral homes where there may not be staff immediately available.
“I just grieve for the families that not only have to deal with their loved ones’ (passing), but also have to deal with what the governor imposed on us,” Little said. “But we will get through this.”
