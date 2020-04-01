"People need to say goodbye:" Funeral homes adapt during pandemic

He cited one family who recently visited Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home in Kelso for a viewing. Members of the family, who did not want their names released, came in for the viewing two- or three at a time, Little said. They also had a video chat with the deceased’s father, who is out of the country.

“It was a wonderful experience to be able to do that,” Little said. “It was a very emotional time for them, because it was a sudden death. But the fact that they had their young children, siblings and all those be able to come ... it seemed to help them.”

Families even have the option of attending services or burials remotely from a live feed, Little said. The COVID-19 situation hasn’t affected people’s preferences for cremations or burials, he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Some funeral business workers are taking time off work to limit their risk. Lloyd Smith was one of them. The part-time crematorium manager at Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home took a step back from work earlier this month. He was already planning to retire July 3 when he turns 80.

Smith said he would have continued working, but his sons demanded he stop. They sent data and graphs about the increased risk for people in his age group and told him he needs to be careful.