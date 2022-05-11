People: Local residents are recognized for their accomplishments

Four LCC students on academic team

Four Lower Columbia College students have been named to the 2022 All Washington Academic Team.

The program recognizes academic high achievers and students who have demonstrated a commitment to success in the classroom and in the communities where they live who are attending Washington’s community and technical colleges.

State team members are nominated by their community college presidents. Each All-Washington Academic Team member typically receives a scholarship funded by the program sponsors with the funding each year determined by the program sponsors.

LCC All Washington Academic Team

Vanessa Davis, a former addict in her 50s, she has been clean and sober for 23 years. In spring 2020, she received her high school diploma from LCC. She is pursuing a degree in chemical dependency studies. A Cherokee, she is passionate about helping fellow Natives struggling with addiction issues, according to a press release from the college. She would like to work the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and eventually return to LCC to receive an applied bachelor’s degree.

After she became a mother, Christina Lomasney became passionate in promoting health care as a basic need, support personal and community health, relieve pain and suffering, and treat every person in a caring way, states the press release.

She began her health-care career as a certified nursing assistant 14 years ago. Today she is an oncology medical assistant and a nursing student.

She plants to pursue a bachelor of science in nursing degree at Washington State University.

Yuuki Matsunari, an international student from Longview’s sister city, Wako, Japan, is studying computer science at LCC with a focus on Artificial Intelligence.

He plans to transfer to a four-year university in Washington to complete a degree in software engineering. His career goals is to use his AI skills to create tools to help people. In addition, he wants to encourage other students from Wako to study in the United States.

Corenna Messinger found her passion in obstetrics while completed an medical assisting practicum. She is working on her career goal to be a registered nurse and hopes to draw on her massage therapist background to provide a safe and nurturing environment for expectant mothers, notes the press release.

When she’s not working, she spends as much time as she can with her children.

Once she finishes her prerequisites at LCC, she hopes to go into the nursing program at Peninsula College.

Pre-teen horse rider places 8th

Katelynn Harris, 12, an Interscholastic Equestrian Association rider from Longview recently placed eighth nationally in her middle school intermediate level dressage test at the National Championships held in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Approximately 750 riders from all over the United States competed in three disciplines of dressage, jumping and reining.

The youngster is a rider at Longacre Stables and School of Horsemanship, where she leases a horse to ride.

Katelyn started riding when she was 6 years old through Longview Parks and Recreation’s Beginning Horsemanship classes. She extended her education with the local 4-H group, the Pony Club and IEA programs.

Katelyn along with and Longacre Stables teammate Cetari White-Anderson, of Clatskanie, placed in the online IEA/U.S. Pony Club National Horsemanship knowledge contest. Cetari placed first in high school and Katelynn placed third in middle school.

Winlock resident on honor roll

Zachary Peters of Winlock has been named to the 2022 President’s List at Belhaven University based in Jackson, Mississippi.

To be eligible for the list, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade-point average while taking a full course load of at least 12 semester hours.

Longview native graduates college

Laura Nelson of Longview has graduated form Utah State University.

She received a bachelor of science degree in communicative disorders and deaf education.

Westlake Chemical presents students with scholarships

Hanna Bern, a senior at Kelso High School; and Hope Childers, a senior at R.A. Long High School, have received scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year from Longview’s Westlake Chemical, located in Nippon Dynawave Packaging.

The company has recognized and rewarded high-achieving college-bound students of its employees for 26 years, according to a press release from the company.

For the 2022-2023 school year, the company notified 113 students they will receive scholarships.

Joel Gray, Westlake’s vice president of human resources believes the tradition has a positive impact in the company’s communities and workplaces, according to the press release.

“The average recipient for 2022 has a GPA of 3.89 and ranks in the top 15% of their senior class,” he said in the release.

Many of the students also made significant contributions through numerous volunteer and civic activities.

— The Daily News

