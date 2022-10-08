People Local residents are recognized for their accomplishments

Couple returns to home roots

Tim Gillihan and Joan (Enbody) Gillihan have returned to their home roots in Longview after more than 30 years living overseas in Kenya, Tanzania, Greece and other places. The couple worked for many years in East Africa helping local leaders there start new churches. The couple then trained the pastors and leaders. In recent years, they ministered to refugees in Athens.

Tim Gillihan is a 1974 graduate of Mark Morris High School. His wife is a 1975 graduate of R.A. Long High School.

The couple grew up attending Robert Gray Baptist Church and got married in the church in 1975. In July, he was called to be the church’s senior pastor.

Worship time at the church is from 10:50 a.m. to noon Sundays.

Senior Heroes are honored

Senior Heroes in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties recently were honored by the Area Agency on Aging & Disabilities of Southwest Washington and its community partners.

Several local people spent 10 months to get the program up and running. They are Pearl Blackburn, an AAADSW AC member; Diane Craft of Koelsch Senior Communities; Kelli Sweet, an AAADSW staff member; Tammy Davies of Lower Columbia CAP’s Community Action Program; and Kelly Patterson of Wahkiakum County Health and Human Services.

The took on the challenge to honor people who have shown extraordinary leadership, care and concern for older adults living in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties, according to a press release from the AAADSW.

The group established three awards.

Caregiver of the Year: A person who provides exemplary caregiving services to senior citizens.

Senior Champion: A person who advocates for the rights and well-being of senior citizens in the community; who goes to bat for their clients, friends, neighbors or community members and goes above and beyond what is expected.

Community Hero: A person who is in service to senior citizens and has an unparalleled dedication to seniors’ health and well-being.

Diane Hollenbeck received the Caregiver of the Year award. She helps the most vulnerable senior citizens, the ones who are alone, and many times are forgotten or overlooked by society, according to the press release.

She delivered food that required little preparation for more than a year and a half to an elderly man living with his cat, according to the press release. If he didn’t answer the door when she arrived, she would leave the food, then go back to his home to check on him. When once she noticed the food remained outside for a long period of time, she knocked loudly on his door. He answered, was bleeding and confused. She drove him to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center where he was admitted and received medical attention.

Now she is helping a woman get to doctor appointments, buy groceries and even buy a clothes dryer.

Dave Rorden was chosen Senior Champion. He helped Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Legal Aid develop a regular legal clinic and pro bono program for low-income people needing help with elder law issues, notes the press release.

He routinely helps people who cannot afford an attorney or who have barriers understanding the legal process, often preparing and presenting cases free, notes the release.

His expertise in estate planning and guardianships is a valuable resource for the community and has helped numerous people plan for their long-term care needs, states the release. In addition, he has served on several local boards in various leadership positions.

Mary and Myron Nelson received the Community Hero Award. One of Myron Nelson’s numerous achievements is the Bridging the Generations program that connects Castle Rock High School students with the Castle Rock Senior Center where the students serve hot lunches, develop relationships and help with clean-up work. The members of the senior center created a scholarship fundraiser to reward students for their academic and athletic accomplishments, states the release.

He also is a selfless volunteer including teaching 55 Alive driving classes for 20 years and participating in local civic groups such as the Chamber of Commerce, the Castle Rock Community Development Alliance, the CARE Coalition and organizing a Concert in the Park(ing lot) with the Castle Rock High School jazz band performing, notes the release.

In addition, he is a strong and vocal supporter of the Castle Rock School District levy process.

Peck graduates from university

Jeremiah Peck of Longview, recently received a doctor of philosophy degree in counselor education and supervision from the University of Cumberlands based in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

The university is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky, according to a press release from the university. Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and online degree programs.

Two named to UAF honor roll

Castle Rock residents Erickson Demko and Koen Ross were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, based in Fairbanks Alaska.

To be named to the list, students must receive between a 3.5 and a 3.89 grade-point average.

UAF is a land, sea and space grant institution and is the leading doctoral degree-granting institution in the state of Alaska, according to a press release from the university.

It was founded in 1917 and has been internationally recognized since then for research relating to the Arctic and sub-Arctic in areas such as biology, geophysics, engineering, natural resources and global climate change, notes the release.

Harkness named to dean’s list

Jennifer Harkness of Castle Rock has been named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at Linfield University based in McMinnville, Oregon.

She is a nursing major on the university’s Portland campus.

Linfield is an independent, nonprofit university with two physical campuses in McMinnville and Portland and an eCampus, according to a press release from the university.

Since 1858, the university has connected a traditional liberal arts experience with practical education through 57 majors including wine studies, sport management and nursing. Linfield also offers interdisciplinary graduate degrees in business, nursing, education and sports sciences. For three years running, U.S. News & World Report magazine has named Linfield one of the top liberal arts colleges in the nation when it comes to social mobility, notes the press release.

Gaebel named to SCC honor roll

Kelso resident Hannah Gaebel has been named to the summer 2022 honor roll at Spokane Community College.

To be named to the list, a student must receive a 3.0 or higher grade-point average.

SCC is one of two community colleges within the Community Colleges of Spokane district and is known for its programs in career and technical training as well as its apprenticeship programs, according to a press release from the college. Also offered are associate degrees including ones that are transfer-ready for people going into universities. SCC serves more than 15,000 students annually with a main campus in east Spokane, five other locations in rural areas of northeastern Washington and a program in the Airway Heights Correctional Center, notes the release.

Author releases second novel

Local author Dawn Shipman recently released her second novel, “Quest of the Queen,” which also is the second book in her Lost Stones of Argonia trilogy.

The books are fantasy novels written for young adult/teen readers published by Elk Lake Publishing in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

“Kingdom Lost” has done really well, Shipman wrote in a press release. “Adults have enjoyed it as much as the teens,” noting it won or was a final in several literary contests.

“Readers have been clamoring for the sequel,” she wrote. “Hopefully ‘Quest of the Queen’ will not disappoint.”

The third book in the series, “Battle for Argonia,” is due out in summer 2023.

Shipman knew she wanted to be a writer since taking a creative writing class in 10th grade, according to The Daily News archives. Since then, she has written stories, poetry, plays, puzzles, quizzes, and a mass of magazine articles, including interviews, how-tos and personal experience stories, according to the archives.

Shipman grew up in the Vancouver area where she lived most of her life. She spent a couple years in the California Bay area. Now she lives in Longview.

The books are available at amazon.com or from Shipman. Her website is dawnshipmanfiction.com.

— The Daily News