People: Local residents are recognized for their accomplishments

Ellingson graduates from Duke University

Tom Ellingson, a 1998 graduate of Mark Morris High School an a 2002 graduate of the University of Washington graduated May 7 from the FUQUA School of Business at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

Tom and his wife, Terra (Tienhaara), grew up in Longview. The couple lives in Austin, Texas, with their two daughters, 10-year-old Quinlin and 8-year-old Drew.

Other family members who attended the ceremony include Ellingson’s sister, Kate Ellingson, of Lincoln, Nebraska; and his mother, Phyllis Ellingson of Longview.

Science project gets funding

A Longview teacher received $264 in donations from the community and Sonic Drive-In to fund an elementary school science project earlier this month.

Terri Mickelson of Mint Valley Elementary School started raising money online May 1 to pay for owl pellet kits for third-graders and reached the goal about four days later.

Owl pellets are undigested balls owl spit out several times a day. Students break apart the pellets to match bones like skulls, femurs and pelvises using an animal chart to learn how animal bones compare to human skeletons, according to the fundraiser’s website. The website says owl pellets previously were offered in science kits, but now are not.

Sonic matched 50% of the donated funds on Teacher Appreciation Day, which was May 3. The project will reach 60 students, the website says.

Two join school gardens staff

Hannah Long and Robert Loren joined the Lower Columbia School Gardens team as garden coordinators over the winter.

Long is relatively new to the Pacific Northwest. Her background primarily is in environmental education, program coordination and vegetable farming, according to the LCSG website. She is a garden coordinator.

“My vision with school gardens is not only learn together with the students on growing and appreciating food, but also provide space for social-emotional engagement and promoting a more equitable food system for the next generation,” she is quoted on the website.

Loren volunteered and interned with the school gardens since 2019 and now is the garden coordinator.

“I am excited to join the full time staff,” he is quoted on the website.

He graduated from Washington State University Vancouver in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in history and biology and said he is “excited to be able to put it to use.”

It’s an awesome experience he said about “getting to see the joy” students exude, “some of whom have never gardened before.”

Other LCSG staff members are Julia Brice, garden coordinator; Lauren Hendricksen, development manager; Hillary Jensen, garden coordinator and horticultural coordinator; Dexter Kearney, administrative assistant; Erin McKee, garden coordinator; and Ian Thompson, founder.

Woodland resident wins scholarship

Grace Shoemaker, a senior at Woodland High School, recently won a 2022 Clark County Fair Association scholarship.

Each year the association awards scholarships to college-bound students who were actively involved in 4-H, Future Farmers of America, Grange Youth or Open class during previous Clark County Fair events.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been awarded to students by the association and more than $500,000 has been given to students for support over the years, according to a press release from the fair association.

The money awarded is for students to pay for college tuition, fees and other college-related costs.

For details, visit www.ClarkCoFair.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.