People: Local residents are recognized for their accomplishments

Fibre credit union gives scholarships

Fibre Federal Credit Union recently awarded seven members scholarships totaling $11,000.

The awards consisted of six $1,500 scholarships and one $2,000 Jim Stacie Memorial Scholarship, named in memory of Jim Stacie, a Fibre Federal board chairman who served for many years.

No restrictions are made on career choice or course of study and the scholarships are awarded based on academic standing, extracurricular activities, financial circumstances and the quality of the application. Leadership qualities also were considered for the Jim Stacie Memorial Scholarship.

Jim Stacie Memorial Scholarship: Kaylee Florek, St. Martin’s University.

Other scholarships: Stella Barber, Linn Benton Community College; Lily Duschik, Belmont University; Jordyn Grabenhorst, Eastern Washington University; Heaven Jenkins, Boise State University; Bailey Kaul, Western Oregon University; and Erica Snyder, Willamette University.

Theisen graduates from university

Micaela Thiesen of Longview recently graduated from Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia, with a graduate certificate in nurse midwifery.

The university was established in 1875 in Winchester. Additional educational sites are located in Clarke, Fairfax and Loudon counties, Virginia, according to a press release from the school.

The private, nationally recognized university blends professional career experiences with liberal education. More than 4,000 students are in more than 200 areas of study in six different schools, notes the release.

Fugere named to spring dean’s list

Adam Fugere of Rainier has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Wheaton College based in Wheaton, Illinois.

To be named to the list, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and receive a 3.5 or higher grade-point average.

Wheaton College is a co-educational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country, according to a press release from the college.

Brown is July VOM

Judy Brown was chosen the Rainier Senior Center’s July Volunteer of the Month.

She is the “go to” gal, according to center’s newsletter.

She works at the front desk and “always helps out.” She also is a past Wheels on Meals driver.

Students named to UW dean’s list

Several local students have been named to the autumn 2021 dean’s list at the University of Washington in Seattle.

To be named to the list, students must complete at least 12 graded credits and have a 3.5 or higher grade-point average.

Castle Rock: Hunter Whitten, senior.

Ilwaco: Noah Carper, senior; Faith Mathison, senior; and Sara Mathison, freshman.

Kalama: Lily Given, junior.

Kelso: McKinley Chamberlain, junior; Emily Coordes, junior; Deziraee Dow, sophomore; Rachael Johnson, senior; Mitchell Levy, senior; Clair McCoy, freshman; Jaden Moore, junior; and Ashlynn Rowton, freshman.

Longview: Abriana Alba-Estrada, senior; Hamzah Amjad, senior; Ethan Chang, sophomore; Andy Chen, senior; Eric Chen, junior; Chance Grendahl, senior; and Jesus Hernandez, senior.

Kelso resident on dean’s list

Kelso resident Ashton Blair has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2002 semester at Gonzaga University based in Spokane.

To be named to the list, a student must receive a between a 3.5 and 3.84 grade-point average.

Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,500 students, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities, notes the release. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 24 master’s degrees, and four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.

Bogner graduates from university

Gable Aaron Bogner of Longview received a doctor of physical therapy degree in May from Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York.

As a private, national research university, Clarkson is a leader in technological education and sustainable economic development through teaching, scholarship, research and innovation, according to a press release from the university.

With its main campus located in Potsdam and additional graduate program and research facilities in the New York Capital Region, Beacon, New York, and New York City, Clarkson educates 4,300 students across 95 rigorous programs of study in engineering, business, the arts, education, sciences and health professions, states the release.

Two named to spring dean’s list

Two local residents were named to the 2022 spring semester dean’s list at George Fox University based in Newberg, Oregon, with teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Ore.

To be named to the list, undergraduate students must receive a 3.5 or higher grade-point average on 12 or more hours of graded work.

Kalama: Alison Evans, post-baccalaureate in music and music education.

Kelso: Grace Parcel, senior, majoring in social work.

George Fox University is classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University,” according to a press release submitted to The Daily News. More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg and at the teaching centers.

George Fox offers bachelor degrees in more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree completion programs for working adults, and 19 master and doctoral degrees.

Mooney graduates from the U of F

Kelso resident Allison Mooney graduated with 790 other graduates in May from the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio.

She received a master of science degree in environmental, safety and health management.

The University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and global citizens through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom, according to a press release from the university. Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay, the University of Findlay has more than 80 majors leading to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master’s degrees, and five doctoral degrees. More than 3,500 students are enrolled at Findlay, and the University is nationally recognized by U.S. News and World Report and the Princeton Review, according to the release.

Kalama native gets accolades

Margaret Cruser, a Kalama native and a graduate of Kalama High School, received academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College in Walla Walla.

The recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits and received a 3.5 or higher grade-point average on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.

Two locals on dean’s list

Jeffrey Meyers of Longview and Jennifer Harkin of Ilwaco have been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Utah, based in Salt Lake City.

To be named to the list, students must receive a 3.5 or higher grade-point average in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

The University of Utah was founded in 1850 and serves more than 32,000 students from across the United States and the world, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News. The university has more than 100 major subjects at the undergraduate level and more than 90 major fields of study at the graduate level, including law and medicine.

In 2019, the university was selected as a new member of the Association of American Universities, an invitation only group of 65 leading research institutions “marked by excellence in academic expertise and research impact, student success and securing resources in support of core missions,” notes the release.

3 locals graduate from Linfield U

Three local residents recently graduated from Linfield University based in McMinnville, Oregon.

Kalama: KC Larranaga

, bachelor of science degree in computer science.

Longview:

Zachary Chelsey, bachelor of science degree in marketing; and Tonya Morgan

(summa cum laude — 3.9-4. cumulative grade-point average), bachelor of science degree in nursing.

Linfield University is a nonprofit, independent university with campuses in McMinnville and Portland, along with an eCampus. The university offers 57 majors including wine studies, sports management and nursing. For three years running, U.S. News & World Report magazine has named Linfield one of the top liberal arts colleges in the nation when it comes to social mobility, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Jones named to U of H dean’s list

Isabelle Jones of Kelso has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Hartford based in West Hartford Connecticut.

The University of Hartford is spread across seven schools and colleges and offers degree programs spanning the arts, humanities, business, engineering and technology, education and health professions.

Local inducted in Phi Kappa Phi

Brittany Waltemate of Long Beach, who attends the University of Tennessee in Nashville, recently was inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society.

Approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni are initiate into the society each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

The top 10% of seniors and the top 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees also may qualify as well as faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction, notes the release.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines, states the release. The society today has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others,” notes the release.

Several named to EWU dean’s list

Several residents have been named to the 2022 spring quarter dean’s list at Eastern Washington University in Cheney.

To be named to the list, students must earn 12 quality hours (QHRS) and receive a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the quarter.

Castle Rock: Katie King.

Kelso: Jordyn Dole, Ashley McGhee, Andrew Schiffman and Anna Waddell.

Longview: Erik Grimes and Karra Phillips.

Toledo: Ivan Cibrian, Duke Schaplow, Kal Schaplow, Westin Wallace and Dalton Yoder.

Winlock: Jacob Kinswa.

Woodland: Judeah Sanders.

— The Daily News