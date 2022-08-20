People: Local residents are recognized for their accomplishments

AAUW awards

a scholarship

The Cowlitz County Branch of the American Association of University Women recently awarded the group's 2022-2023 scholarship to Maddie McCoy, a 2022 graduate of R.A. Long High School and also a graduate of Lower Columbia College with an associate's degree.

She plans to attend the University of Montana in the fall and study environmental science and sustainability with a concentration in resource conservation. Her goal is to become an environmental technician.

AAUW is a nationwide organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News. A college degree is not a requirement to join the Cowlitz County Branch.

For details about AAUW, call Sharon Watt at 360-225-2294 or Edith Uthmann at 360-636-2433.

Briggs named to

advisory council

Cathlamet resident Kathy Briggs has been appointed to the Advisory Council of the Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington.

She will serve as a link to senior citizens, caregivers and people living with disabilities in Wahkiakum County.

Briggs was a volunteer child advocate with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Cowlitz County. In Cathlamet, she has helped librarians and patrons at the Cathlamet Public Library and she is treasure of the Cathlamet Women's Group.

According to a press release from the AAADSW, Brigss plans to educate herself and the community about the benefits and services available to older adults and people with disabilities.

"I will voice the concerns and challenges facing these populations," she is quoted in the release, adding she will work on getting services for the people who need them.

The Area Agency on Aging & Disabilities of Southwest Washington is a state-appointed public agency whose mission is to promote independence, choice, well-being, and dignity for people 60 years old and older, adults with disabilities, and their families through a comprehensive, coordinated system of home and community-based services, notes the press release.

The agency’s Advisory Council is made up of six members from Clark County and three members from each of the other four counties it serves: Cowlitz, Klickitat, Skamania and Wahkiakum.

For details, call 360-735-5721.

Gaebel named

to honor roll

Hannah Gaebel of Kelso has been named to the spring 2022 quarter honor roll at Spokane Community College.

Students who achieve a 3.0 or higher grade-point average are listed on the honor roll which ended in June.

SCC is one of two community colleges within the Community Colleges of Spokane district. It is known for its programs in career and technical training as well as its apprenticeship programs, but also offers associate degrees including ones that are transfer-read for students going into universities, according to a press release from CCS. SCC serves more than 15,000 students annually with a main campus in east Spokane, fiver other locations in rural areas of northeastern Washington and a program in the Airway Heights Correctional Center.

Noon Rotary Club

announces officers

The Longview Noon Rotary Club recently elected officers for the 2022-2023 year and presented awards to members.

Officers are Marc Silva, president; Keith Larson, assistant district governor; and newly elected board of director members Sandra Swogger, Joanna Lee and Ray Sabino.

Larson, who also is the past president of the Rotary Club of Longview, presented awards to the following people.

Dee Bandy Heitz received the Rookie Rotarian award. She joined the club in 2019. She is on the board of directors, updates the club's Facebook page and provides the documentation for The Freedom Flag program.

Dr. Erin Harnish received the Youth Service award. Dr. Harnish is founder and sponsor of the Interact Club that provides learning and service opportunities to middle and high school students. She also in on the Literacy Committee and chairs the Youth Safety Committee.

Longtime club member Bob Gregory received the Club Service award. He chairs The Freedom Flag program.

Harold Bud Cockrell received the Vocational Service award. He volunteers with the Literacy Committee and the Vocational Service Committee. He also chairs the Scholarship Committee and is a multiple Paul Harris donor.

Jim Hennig, a 52-year member of the Rotary Club of Longview, received the Spirit of Rotary award. He has served on the board of directors, as club president and as district secretary. He chairs the Finance Committee and the Public Image Committee.

John Bard received the Special Service Award. He demonstrates service above self and primarily behind the scenes as the IT director at meetings. He also chairs the Tour de Blast project.

Ryan Grady received the Jim Torkko Ethics in Business award. Grady hosts The Freedom Flag operations at his ServPro business.

Alex and Marnee Alexander received the Distinguished Rotarian award. The couple has participated in nearly all club projects and served as district governor and club president. The Alexanders chose the Paul Harris Society as their charitable cause and have contributed more than a million dollars to club and Rotary International projects and programs, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

Kelso Rotary gives

out 10 scholarships

The Rotary Club of Kelso recently awarded $12,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors from Kelso and Castle Rock high schools.

Kelso recipients

Emily Bakunowicz: $1,000.

Hanna Bern: $1,500.

Clara Davis: $1,500.

Macy Grafton: $750.

Erin Tack: $750.

Castle Rock recipients

Maylena Cherrington: $2,500 Make a Difference Scholarshihp.

Landon Gardner: $750.

Lindsey Logan: $1,000 Jodie Sides Memorial Scholarship.

Adam Partridge: $750.

Rhiannon Sibbett: $1,500.

Rotary Club of Kelso members have been serving the local area since 1923, according to information submitted to The Daily News. The group gives books to young children through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, collects food during the annual Walk 'N Knock Food Drive, opened the Kelso Skate Park in 2009 and partnered with the two Longview Rotary clubs to create the Catlin Spray Park in Kelso.

Scholarships and other programs that benefit the community primarily are funded by the sale of Quacker 5000 raffle tickets which went on sale July 1.

Bunch named to

spring dean’s list

Corey Bunch of Toledo has been named to the spring semester dean's list at the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphia, Maryland.

To be named to the list, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, receive at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the term and maintain a 3.5 cumulative GPA at the university.

UMGC piloted its first online classes in 1994. The university has received numerous awards for its groundbreaking work in developing fully online degree programs, including in high-demand fields such as cybersecurity, business, data analytics, health care and education,, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

The university now offers classes to military service personnel and their families at more than 180 locations in some 20 countries. More than half of the university's students are active-duty military personnel, their families, members of the National Guard and veterans, notes the release.

Students named

to UW dean’s list

Several local students have been named to the winter 2022 dean's list at the University of Washington in Seattle.

To be named to the list, students must complete at least 12 graded credits and have a 3.5 or higher grade-point average.

Castle Rock: Kendal Bishop, senior; Drew Davidson, junior; and Hunter Whitten, senior.

Ilwaco: Noah Carper, senior; and Sarah Mathison, sophomore.

Kelso: McKinley Chamberlain, senior; Rachael Johnson, senior; Mitchell Levy, senior; Jaden Moore, junior; Noora Osman, sophomore; and Ashlynn Rowton, sophomore.

Long Beach: Adam Sonntag, sophomore.

Longview: Abriana Alba-Estrada, senior; Hamzah Amjad, senior; Jewell Barnes, junior; Alec Busby-Frey, freshman; Ethan Chang, junior; Eric Chen, junior; Reagan Gosselin, junior; Julia Hallowell, senior; Kylee Hoffman, senior; Sandra Hughey, senior; Owen Johnson, junior; Amber Lee, senior; Andrew MacDonnell, junior; Fumika Sano, senior; Ilinca Slabu, junior; Sara Todd, junior; Victor Vazquez-Gutierrez, junior, Juan Vera-Alvarez, senior; Conner Wallace, senior; Beau Wood, senior; and Leslie Yan, sophomore.

Naselle: Samanta Franco, senior.

Toutle: Ethan Benson, junior; Riley Kent, senior; and Tyler Kent, senior.

Gillhoover chosen

Volunteer of Month

Dorothy Gillhoover was chosen the August Volunteer of the Month at the Rainier Senior Center.

She moved to Rainier in September 2021 from Coos Bay, Oregon.

Gillhoover, who has many hobbies and is interested in books, keeps the center's library organized.

— The Daily News