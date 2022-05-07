People: Local residents are recognized for their accomplishments

Locals inducted in Phi Kappa Phi

Annanissa Glidden of Kalama, who attends St. Martin’s University in Lacey; and Hannah Landrigan of Woodland, who attends Westmont College in Santa Barbara, California, have been inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society.

Approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni are initiate into the society each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

The top 10 percent of the seniors and the top 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees also may qualify as well as faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction, notes the release.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines, states the release. The society today has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others,” notes the release.

Wood chosen as volunteer of month

Cathy Wood was chosen the Volunteer of the Month for May at the Rainier Senior Center.

Wood volunteers in many capacities, including at the desk, in the dining room, in the gift shop and more.

She has been a volunteer at the center since 2014.

