People: Local residents are recognized for their accomplishments

Moore joins the AAADSW

Shari Moore is the human resource manage at the Area Agency on Aging & Disabilities of Southwest Washington.

Moore, who started in July, has held senior human resources leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies such as NetApp, Hitachi Data Systems and Hewlett-Packard. She also held leading HR roles at midsize companies and nonprofit organizations such as the Institute on Aging in San Francisco and Advocates for Life Skills and Opportunity in Portland.

“I am thrilled to join the agency to further my work supporting organizations that provide much needed services and care to some of the most vulnerable in our community,” she is quoted in a press release from the AAADSW.

For nearly 18 years Moore has been an adjunct instructor at San Jose State University and Golden Gate University.

She received a bachelor of science degree in business administration concentrating in accounting with a minor in psychology from California Polytechnic State University and she received a master of business administration degree from Yale University.

Moore was on the dean’s advisor board at CPSU. She is on the advisory board for the Bay Area Women’s Sports Initiative and she also provides human resources consulting to nonprofit organizations via Taproot and Catchafire.

She holds multiple HR certifications including SHRM-SCP, SPHR, Prosci Change Management, and Diversity and Inclusion got human resources from Cornell University.

“We are excited to have Shari Moore as our new human resources manager and member of AAADSW’s leadership team,” Mike Reardon, the agency’s executive director, is quoted in the release.

“Her extensive career in human resources in both the private and public sectors makes her an excellent fit for our organization and will help us retain and attract talented, high-quality employees.”

The Area Agency on Aging & Disabilities of Southwest Washington connects older adults, adults with disabilities and family caregivers to a full range of community resources designed to offer choice, improve quality of life and respect independence.

The agency is committed to helping the community’s adults live and age well, and serves adults in Clark, Cowlitz, Wahkiakum, Skamania and Klickitat counties.

For information, assistance and general inquiries, call 360-735-5720.

Two graduate from university

Two local residents have graduated from Pacific University based in Forest Grove, Oregon.

Kalama: Elijah Bannister, doctor of optometry from the College of Optometry.

Kelso: Tanya Gonzalez, doctor of clinical psychology, College of Health Professions.

Pacific University serves nearly 4,000 students in undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, optometry and health professions, according to a press release from the university.

It is the number one private research university in the Northwest with campuses in Forest Grove, Hillsboro, Eugene, and Woodburn, Oregon, notes the release.

Several named to SNHU lists

Thirteen local residents have been named to the summer 2022 president’s and dean’s lists at Southern New Hampshire University based in Manchester, New Hampshire. The summer term runs from May to August.

To be named to the president’s list, full-time undergraduate students must receive a minimum 3.7 grade-point average. To be named to the dean’s list, full-time undergraduate students must receive a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.699.

Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16 week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.

President’s list

Castle Rock: Jacob White.

Kalama: Daniel Neeley.

Kelso: Ryan Ross and Joshua Windham.

Long Beach: Kathryn Lee.

Longview: Jeff Jodoin and Lucas Jones.

Ocean Park: Sage Baar.

Rainier: Lyndsey Puckett.

Dean’s list

Longview: Brooke Champ and Charlotte Majeskey.

Ocean Park: Emylie Keehner.

SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults, according to a press release from the university.

The school has more than 165,000 students worldwide and offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs available online and on its 300-acre campus.

Recognized as the “Most Innovative,” regional university by U.S. News & World Report, the school also is one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, according to the press release.

— The Daily News