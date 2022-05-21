People: Local residents are recognized for their accomplishments (copy)

Several named to SNHU honor rolls

Nine local residents have been named to the winter 2022 president’s list and two local residents have been named to the winter 2022 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University based in Manchester, New Hampshire.

To be named to the list, full-time students must receive a minimum 3.7 grade-point average. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits. Undergraduate students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester and online students must earn 12 credits in EW1 and EW2, EW3 and EW4 or EW5 and EW6.

To be named to the dean’s list, full-time students must receive between a 3.5 and a 3.69 grade-point average. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits. Undergraduate students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester and online students must earn 12 credits in EW1 and EW2, EW3 and EW4 or EW5 and EW6.

President’s list

Kalama: Lindsey Carrigg

.

Kelso:

Randall Olson, Joshua Windham and Ashley Fraenza

.

Long Beach:

Kathryn Lee

.

Longview:

Charlotte Majeskey and Lucas Jones

.

Ocean Park:

Sage Baar

.

Winlock:

Cayla Thompson

.

Dean’s list

Kelso: Lyndsey Puckett

.

Long Beach:

Lacey Berry

.

SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults, according to a press release from the university.

The school has more than 160,000 students worldwide and offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs available online and on its 300-acre campus.

Recognized as the “Most Innovative,” regional university by U.S. News & World Report, the school also is one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, according to the press release.

Elks announces its scholarship winners

Winners of Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1482 Elks Most Valuable Student scholarships recently were announced.

The lodge this year awarded $14,000 in scholarships to the top three boys and the top three girls.

Winners

First place ($3,500 scholarship): Longview resident Seth Beres, Mark Morris High; and Longview resident Y Ta

, R.A. Long High School.

Second place ($2,000): Longview resident

Adalberto Gonzalez-Mendoza, Kelso High School; and Cathlamet resident Courtney Carlson

, Wahkiakum High School.

Third place ($1,500): Kalama resident

Steven Sander, Seton Catholic College Preparatory; and Kelso resident Rhiannon Sibbett

, Castle Rock High School.

In addition, Sibbett received a $2,000 scholarship from the Washington State Elks Association.

The 2022-2023 scholarship program opens in August and closes Nov. 15. For details on how to enter, visit Elks.org/scholars.

— The Daily News

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.