People can officially run for Cowlitz County open seats next week

People interested in running for office in Cowlitz County can file next week.

There are 12 open positions in the county, including the prosecuting attorney, sheriff and coroner.

Candidate filing runs from Monday through Friday, and people can apply online, through the mail or by using a computer at the county Elections Office.

Online filing is open 24 hours a day from 9 a.m. Monday through 4 p.m. Friday on the Cowlitz County Election Office's website.

People can file on a computer in the Elections Office from 8:30 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Friday at 207 North Fourth Ave., room 205, Kelso. People can mail their declarations of candidacy through Friday to the same address.

How to file Online: www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/elections. Mail: Cowlitz County Elections, 207 N 4th Ave., room 205, Kelso, WA 98626. In person: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cowlitz County Elections, 207 N 4th Ave., room 205, Kelso.

All declarations must include an email address, a phone number and a campaign mailing address. Applicants must also pay a filing fee, if required for the seat, in person or by mail with cash or a check. Online payments can be made using Visa, Mastercard or American Express. People will not be listed as candidates without paying the fee, according to the Elections Office.

Candidates must turn in voters' pamphlet photos and statements by 5 p.m. May 27. The published pamphlet is mailed to every household in Cowlitz County and includes information about the candidates, submitted by the candidates.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

