Peninsula wrestles with conflict between COVID and tourism

Gov Jay Inslee allowed more than 100 state parks to reopen this week, but beaches and ocean approaches on the Long Beach Peninsula remain closed, and tourism leaders are meeting the news with acceptance, resignation — and no easy way to balance the need to isolate but keep the area's tourist-supported economy afloat.
“Opening the beach approaches and parks might be perceived as an open invitation for visitors to return and residents to congregate in favorite spots, such as North Head and Waikiki Beach. It would create risk with little economic gain,” said Andi Day, executive director of Pacific County Tourism — the county’s marketing group.
“We need to test the waters slowly and carefully to keep both residents and visitors safe. If we move too fast and COVID cases rise again, we may have to start the process all over again and that would be even more devastating.”
In general, the governor's guidelines suggest a plan must be in place before reopening. The plan, for example, would spell out how safe social distancing measures will be maintained as well as enhanced cleaning, face mask requirements for staff and visitors, and more.
“We won’t be moving forward with business as usual,” said Tiffany Turner, co-owner of Long Beach-based Adrift Hospitality, said in a statement written May 4. “We as a business and industry are developing safe and responsible guidelines to reopen including limiting occupancy to begin with so that our communities don’t get overwhelmed.”
After consulting with Pacific County’s Board of Commissioners, Washington State Parks did not reopen areas such as Cape Disappointment, Grayland Beach, Loomis Lake, Fort Columbia, Leadbetter Point and Pacific Pines.
Most Pacific County beaches are still open to people who wish to explore the area on foot. The beaches that are not directly associated with a state park are designated as state highways, said Jon Snyder, an outdoor policy advisor for Inslee. Inslee would have to order Washington State Patrol to enforce a beach closure in those areas.
Keeping Pacific County state parks closed translates into a major loss of tourism. Cape Disappointment typically ranks among the top tourist destinations in the state. More than 859,000 visits were made to Cape D in 2019, according to a parks database, including 73,650 last May alone. State Parks estimates 3.25 million visits to peninsula beaches in 2019 — the lion’s share of more than 4.3 million visits to south Pacific County’s state parks last year.
Local governments have taken steps to dissuade travel to the beaches during the pandemic. The City of Long Beach and Pacific County closed vehicular beach approaches at the end of March, in part to block a razor clam dig that might have brought thousands of out-of-town participants. Complaints about the closures prompted the elected officials to revisit the topic during emergency management meetings on April 29, May 4 and May 5.
After Pacific County was alerted on May 4 to three new positive cases of COVID-19 in the community, Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall said the dynamics of the situation had changed. If the virus spreads in the community, it will likely come through people traveling to the area, he said. Reopening the beach approaches may hasten the spread of the disease.
“I think a lot of it comes down to what all of your appetite for risk is. I can tell you that for as many angry phone calls as you’re getting about keeping the beach approaches closed, you will get an equal or larger number of people with angry phone calls if you chose to open them as well,” McDougall said. “This is something that has deeply divided the community and it kind of puts all of you as elected officials in a no-win situation.”
Pacific County Commissioner Chairman Frank Wolfe said reopening the beach approaches at this time would not be safe. Commissioners Lisa Olsen and Mike Runyon supported the idea of opening the beaches on a couple of weekday, to allow locals to drive on the beaches without enticing people from outside the area to visit. Olsen and Runyon voiced this idea first on May 4, prior to the county being notified about the new COVID cases, but both said the new cases did not change their opinions.
“People are wanting to get out and drive on and explore the beach again,” Olsen said in a statement issued by Pacific County Tourism. “They want to regain some sense of normalcy.”
“We need to remember that tourism is a huge part of our local economy,” Olsen said. “I understand this means people from other areas coming to our communities and neighborhoods again, but if we don’t start to find a balance toward that end fairly soon many people will find themselves more than temporarily unemployed or out of business and that is not a healthy situation either. It is my hope that we can all move forward together in this process of reclaiming our economy realizing and understanding the situations of others as we proceed.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.