Peninsula wrestles with conflict between COVID and tourism

After Pacific County was alerted on May 4 to three new positive cases of COVID-19 in the community, Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall said the dynamics of the situation had changed. If the virus spreads in the community, it will likely come through people traveling to the area, he said. Reopening the beach approaches may hasten the spread of the disease.

“I think a lot of it comes down to what all of your appetite for risk is. I can tell you that for as many angry phone calls as you’re getting about keeping the beach approaches closed, you will get an equal or larger number of people with angry phone calls if you chose to open them as well,” McDougall said. “This is something that has deeply divided the community and it kind of puts all of you as elected officials in a no-win situation.”

Pacific County Commissioner Chairman Frank Wolfe said reopening the beach approaches at this time would not be safe. Commissioners Lisa Olsen and Mike Runyon supported the idea of opening the beaches on a couple of weekday, to allow locals to drive on the beaches without enticing people from outside the area to visit. Olsen and Runyon voiced this idea first on May 4, prior to the county being notified about the new COVID cases, but both said the new cases did not change their opinions.