 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian and bike improvements to Pacific Way Trail will close lanes, trail in May
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Pedestrian and bike improvements to Pacific Way Trail will close lanes, trail in May

{{featured_button_text}}
Construction reroutes traffic

Improvements to the Pacific Way Trail pedestrian crossing at 38th and 42nd avenues in Longview are scheduled May 3-31.

Lanes and shoulders may close during construction from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and the trail in the work area will be closed from May 10-17.

Crews will install new a crosswalk signal, ramps, driveways to private property, signs and striping.

The new signal is called a "rapid rectangular flashing beacon," according to a city press release.

According to the state, the beacons hang above motorists, like regular traffic signals, as opposed to typical pedestrian signals located on the side of the road. The beacon will flash two solid red lights when vehicles should stop at crosswalks and allow pedestrians to cross. When pedestrians activate the signal, a yellow light will come on until the red lights appear.

The ramps will meet American with Disabilities Act requirements. 

Halm Excavating, Inc. of Battle Ground was contracted for the job.

The Pacific Way Trail is a 2.5-mile gravel route that runs from 30th Avenue to 48th Avenue and passes Mint Valley Golf Course. 

A state pedestrian and bicycle safety program will fund the work, according to the press release. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mayorkas welcomes new U.S. citizens in NYC

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I-5 car chase suspect arrested Thursday, Cowlitz County deputy who fired shot at vehicle Tuesday identified
Crime and Courts

I-5 car chase suspect arrested Thursday, Cowlitz County deputy who fired shot at vehicle Tuesday identified

Wright again tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody by Longview Police on suspicion of third-degree assault, making or having burglary tools, third-degree driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant and possession of a stolen vehicle, as the car he was driving Thursday had been stolen from Kelso in the previous 12 hours. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News