Pedestrian and bike improvements to Pacific Way Trail will close lanes, trail in May

Improvements to the Pacific Way Trail pedestrian crossing at 38th and 42nd avenues in Longview are scheduled May 3-31.

Lanes and shoulders may close during construction from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and the trail in the work area will be closed from May 10-17.

Crews will install new a crosswalk signal, ramps, driveways to private property, signs and striping.

The new signal is called a "rapid rectangular flashing beacon," according to a city press release.

According to the state, the beacons hang above motorists, like regular traffic signals, as opposed to typical pedestrian signals located on the side of the road. The beacon will flash two solid red lights when vehicles should stop at crosswalks and allow pedestrians to cross. When pedestrians activate the signal, a yellow light will come on until the red lights appear.

The ramps will meet American with Disabilities Act requirements.

Halm Excavating, Inc. of Battle Ground was contracted for the job.

The Pacific Way Trail is a 2.5-mile gravel route that runs from 30th Avenue to 48th Avenue and passes Mint Valley Golf Course.

A state pedestrian and bicycle safety program will fund the work, according to the press release.

