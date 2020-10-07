PeaceHealth warns of phone scams

Following recent reports of phone scams involving their patients, PeaceHealth hospital officials Tuesday advised area residents to stay vigilant of suspicious calls.

According to a press release, PeaceHealth patients have reported receiving calls from people pretending to be from the hospital or other health agencies who ask for personal information and private health details over the phone.

The scammers may already have some personal information they collected through other sources to appear legitimate. And sometimes they manipulate the caller ID to make it appear that the call is coming from PeaceHealth, according to the release.

"It’s important to know that PeaceHealth would never pressure patients to provide personal information," the news release says. "If you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately and call your provider’s office directly to verify if there is a legitimate need for any information."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.