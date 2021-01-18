PeaceHealth vaccinates more than 600 healthcare workers, first responders

On Saturday, PeaceHealth administered COVID-19 vaccines to about 645 healthcare workers and first responders at a Longview clinic, more than double the amount at a similar weekend clinic earlier this month.
“I just view it as the least partisan, least polarizing thing I could do and we all could do to protect ourselves, to put this virus in the rear-view mirror and to hopefully get closer ... to level of normalcy,” said Kalama Police Chief Ralph Herrera. The police chief received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Saturday.
Herrera said like most people he had questions about the vaccine, so he “did his due diligence” before the weekend. His wife, a nurse, had already been vaccinated and shared her “tremendous” amount of research, including that the technology used to make the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is not new, but decades old, Herrera said.
Both vaccines use messenger RNA from SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), which teaches cells in the body to make the virus’ “spike” protein, according to the FDA. When vaccinated, the body makes copies of that protein and triggers an immune response, which produces antibodies that fight off the real virus, according to the CDC.
There are no currently licensed mRNA vaccines in the United States but researchers have been studying them for decades, according to the CDC.
Being well informed before his own shot allowed Herrera to take “comfort in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine,” he said.
“Anything in medicine carries potential risks,” Herrera said. “I had to weigh those risks with keeping my family safe, my community safe. I’m no good to my organization or the community if I’m infected.”
Herrera said he decided to get the shot to model good behavior and decision-making for those who might look to local first responders as leaders and to display confidence in vaccines so others feel more safe being inoculated.
Other than a sore arm, Herrera said he hasn’t had any side effects. He said his wife had some mild aches that went away after a few days that never “put her out of commission.”
“If I got those (side effects), they’re relatively mild by comparison to full blown COVID,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the second shot.”
PeaceHealth vaccinated people with 50 different organizations Saturday, including local primary care offices, dental offices, clinical staff from school districts, Lower Columbia College clinical students, Cowlitz County jail medical staff, home health and hospice caregivers, EMS workers, adult family home caregivers and dialysis staff.
Randy Querin, PeaceHealth spokesman, said the organization believes it has offered vaccines to everyone it could find in the 1a category.
The organization’s next step is planning how to vaccinate those 65 and older as part of the state’s next vaccination phase, Querin said.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday the expansion of the state’s phase 1b category to include everyone 65 and older instead of those 70 and older. The change aligns with federal guidance announced last week. Those 50 and older who live in multigenerational households, two or more generations, are also included in the first tier of phase 1b.