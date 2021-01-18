PeaceHealth vaccinates more than 600 healthcare workers, first responders

On Saturday, PeaceHealth administered COVID-19 vaccines to about 645 healthcare workers and first responders at a Longview clinic, more than double the amount at a similar weekend clinic earlier this month.

“I just view it as the least partisan, least polarizing thing I could do and we all could do to protect ourselves, to put this virus in the rear-view mirror and to hopefully get closer ... to level of normalcy,” said Kalama Police Chief Ralph Herrera. The police chief received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Saturday.

Herrera said like most people he had questions about the vaccine, so he “did his due diligence” before the weekend. His wife, a nurse, had already been vaccinated and shared her “tremendous” amount of research, including that the technology used to make the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is not new, but decades old, Herrera said.

Both vaccines use messenger RNA from SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), which teaches cells in the body to make the virus’ “spike” protein, according to the FDA. When vaccinated, the body makes copies of that protein and triggers an immune response, which produces antibodies that fight off the real virus, according to the CDC.