PeaceHealth urges donors to attend March blood drives

PeaceHealth St. John is encouraging donors to attend two blood drives this month as the Pacific Northwest faces a blood shortage.

Bloodworks Northwest, which provides the blood products used at St. John, said in a press release Monday the blood supply is at risk because of many recent blood drive cancellations because of COVID-19 concerns.

"Bloodworks Northwest reassures the community that it’s safe to donate blood, and donations are continuously needed," Kirsten Alcorn, Bloodworks medical director of blood services, said in a written statement. "Routine blood donor screening methods would be expected to reliably protect the blood supply because we routinely ask about illness and travel.”

The blood drives run from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday, March 27. Each event will be closed from 2 to 3 p.m. The blood drives will be held in Conference Rooms A-B at St. John at 1615 Delaware St. in Longview.

Please call 1-800-398-7888 to make an appointment or sign up online at www.bloodworksnw.org. Walk in donors are also welcome. Picture ID is required to donate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.