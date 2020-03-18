PeaceHealth St. John restricts visitors to one, with few exceptions

Patients at PeaceHealth St. John M<edical Center has boosted its visitor restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Starting Wednesday, only one designated visitor per patient will be allowed in the hospital, according to hospital officials. Anyone not accompanying a patient will not allowed to enter the hospital, according to a PeaceHealth press release. The restriction includes the cafeteria, waiting rooms and meeting spaces. The designated visitor must has to be at least 16 years old and will be screened for signs of illness.
End-of-life patients and patients in labor and delivery will be exempt from the visitor rules, according to the press release.
The hospital is encouraging family members and friends to use alternative ways to interact with patients, such as phone calls, FaceTime or Skype.