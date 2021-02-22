PeaceHealth St. John investigating potential COVID-19 exposure in hospital after two patients test positive

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center is investigating potential COVID-19 exposure within the hospital because several patients tested positive after testing negative when they were first admitted.
In an announcement today, the hospital said that last week it identified two current inpatients and "some" patients who were discharged who tested positive for COVID-19. The patients were not initially admitted for COVID-19 and tested negative upon admission, according to PeaceHealth.
The hospital declined to more specific about the patients who tested positive in the hospital.
“We are taking this potential exposure very seriously and it remains an ongoing investigation to ensure all close contacts, patients and caregivers are identified and quarantined, if necessary,” said Dr. Lawrence Neville, chief medical officer, in a press release. “We continue to take extraordinary steps daily.”
Neville's statement did not identify the "extraordinary" steps.
The patients had not shown any symptoms and were identified through surveillance testing, according to PeaceHealth. The hospital tests patients five days after they are admitted and again in another seven days if they still are in the hospital.
St. John began surveillance testing two weeks ago as a new extra safety measure system-wide, said Debra Carnes, PeaceHealth spokesperson.
The hospital is working with Cowlitz County Health and Human Services to notify the people who may have been exposed and to help make sure all cases are isolated, Dr. Steve Krager, deputy health officer, is quoted in the press release.
PeaceHealth's safety measures include adherence to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state guidelines; employees wearing personal protective equipment and masks; taking the daily temperature of all employees; testing all admitted patients; restricting visitors; and caring for COVID patients on a dedicated, isolated unit, according to the organization.
“Unfortunately, even though more people are being vaccinated, this is a reminder that COVID remains in our community and can spread very rapidly," Neville said. "We must all remain vigilant about physical distancing, wearing masks and limiting our gatherings."
Cowlitz County recorded 32 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 4,144.
The mass-vaccination site in Ridgefield has enough vaccine to open Tuesday and if it receives its allocation before Wednesday, it will be fully operational this week, according to the Department of Health. Winter weather nationwide delayed vaccine deliveries last week.
The Clark County Fairgrounds site will only administer second doses this week. Safeway sent an email to people vaccinated at the site to set up their second dose appointment. Anyone who didn't receive a conformation email can bring their vaccination card and identification to the site and receive their second dose without an appointment, according to the Department of Health.