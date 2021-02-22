PeaceHealth St. John investigating potential COVID-19 exposure in hospital after two patients test positive

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The hospital is working with Cowlitz County Health and Human Services to notify the people who may have been exposed and to help make sure all cases are isolated, Dr. Steve Krager, deputy health officer, is quoted in the press release.

PeaceHealth's safety measures include adherence to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state guidelines; employees wearing personal protective equipment and masks; taking the daily temperature of all employees; testing all admitted patients; restricting visitors; and caring for COVID patients on a dedicated, isolated unit, according to the organization.

“Unfortunately, even though more people are being vaccinated, this is a reminder that COVID remains in our community and can spread very rapidly," Neville said. "We must all remain vigilant about physical distancing, wearing masks and limiting our gatherings."

Cowlitz County recorded 32 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 4,144.

The mass-vaccination site in Ridgefield has enough vaccine to open Tuesday and if it receives its allocation before Wednesday, it will be fully operational this week, according to the Department of Health. Winter weather nationwide delayed vaccine deliveries last week.