PeaceHealth St. John investigating potential COVID-19 exposure in hospital after patients test positive

Cowlitz County recorded 32 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 4,144.

The county’s case rate decreased to 191 new cases per 100,000 people from Feb. 3 to Feb. 16, from 264 cases per 100,000 from Jan. 28 to Feb. 10.

The average number of cases held about steady at 14 per day from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, according to the county data report. Hospitalizations and deaths have leveled off after sharp increases in the fall.

Wahkiakum County reported five new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing its total to 96. There is limited connection to the school district, according to the health department.

The mass vaccination site in Ridgefield has enough vaccine to open Tuesday and if it receives its allocation before Wednesday, it will be fully operational this week, according to the Department of Health. Winter weather nationwide delayed vaccine deliveries last week.

The Clark County Fairgrounds site will only administer second doses this week. Safeway sent an email to people vaccinated at the site to set up their second dose appointment. Anyone who didn’t receive a conformation email can bring their vaccination card and identification to the site and receive their second dose without an appointment, according to the Department of Health.