PeaceHealth St. John investigating potential COVID-19 exposure in hospital after patients test positive

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center is investigating potential COVID-19 exposure within the hospital because six current and discharged patients tested positive after testing negative when they were first admitted.
Last week the hospital identified three inpatients and three discharged patients who tested positive for COVID-19, said Debra Carnes, PeaceHealth spokesperson, in an email Monday.
Two of the inpatients remain at St. John. The patients were not initially admitted for COVID-19 and tested negative upon admission, according to PeaceHealth.
The patients were in different units and were all asymptomatic, Carnes said.
“We are taking this potential exposure very seriously and it remains an ongoing investigation to ensure all close contacts, patients and caregivers are identified and quarantined, if necessary,” said Dr. Lawrence Neville, chief medical officer, in a press release. “We continue to take extraordinary steps daily.”
Neville’s statement did not identify the “extraordinary” steps.
The patients were identified through surveillance testing when the hospital tests patients five days after they are admitted and again in another seven days if they still are in the hospital.
St. John began surveillance testing two weeks ago as a new extra safety measure system-wide, Carnes said.
The root cause of the cases is still under investigation and may be difficult to pinpoint because of the virus’ long incubation period, she said.
The hospital is working with Cowlitz County Health and Human Services to notify the people who may have been exposed and to help make sure all cases are isolated, Dr. Steve Krager, deputy health officer, is quoted in the press release.
PeaceHealth’s safety measures include adherence to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state guidelines; employees wearing personal protective equipment and masks; taking the daily temperature of all employees; testing all admitted patients; restricting visitors; and caring for COVID patients on a dedicated, isolated unit, according to the organization.
“Unfortunately, even though more people are being vaccinated, this is a reminder that COVID remains in our community and can spread very rapidly,” Neville said. “We must all remain vigilant about physical distancing, wearing masks and limiting our gatherings.”
In early January, 11 healthcare workers and 19 patients, all admitted with negative COVID-19 tests, were infected with the virus at PeaceHealth Southwest in Vancouver. Hospital officials believed the first patient was infected in the community before coming to the hospital and tested negative when admitted because the virus was still incubating.
Cowlitz County recorded 32 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 4,144.
The county’s case rate decreased to 191 new cases per 100,000 people from Feb. 3 to Feb. 16, from 264 cases per 100,000 from Jan. 28 to Feb. 10.
The average number of cases held about steady at 14 per day from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, according to the county data report. Hospitalizations and deaths have leveled off after sharp increases in the fall.
Wahkiakum County reported five new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing its total to 96. There is limited connection to the school district, according to the health department.
The mass vaccination site in Ridgefield has enough vaccine to open Tuesday and if it receives its allocation before Wednesday, it will be fully operational this week, according to the Department of Health. Winter weather nationwide delayed vaccine deliveries last week.
The Clark County Fairgrounds site will only administer second doses this week. Safeway sent an email to people vaccinated at the site to set up their second dose appointment. Anyone who didn’t receive a conformation email can bring their vaccination card and identification to the site and receive their second dose without an appointment, according to the Department of Health.
The site is set to be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Since opening last month, more than 14,325 people have received a vaccine at the Clark County site.
For the latest information about vaccination and testing, visit tdn.com/resources.