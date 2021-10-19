PeaceHealth St. John Foundation announces new director as previous retires after 20 years

For the first time in two decades, the PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center nonprofit that helps fund hospital remodels and service for discharged patients will have a new executive director.
PeaceHealth St. John Foundation announced Tuesday Breanna Bork will head the 501(c)(3) staff that has supported St. John Medical Center in Longview for about three decades.
Bork’s new role comes after Cathy Barr lead the organization through roughly two decades of new initiatives like the creation of the Kearney Breast Center and grappling the COVID-19 pandemic. In the spring edition of the foundation’s newsletter, Barr said “serving St. John has been the highlight of my career." PeaceHealth reports Barr retired July 2.
Foundation
Over Barr's last year, PeaceHealth reports the foundation raised money for new initiatives like the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund to provide health care resources to fight the pandemic and financial assistance to health-care workers in need of essentials like child care. The organization also continued its assistance for programs like providing delivered meals to the elderly and healthy food to discharged patients who would otherwise not have access to fresh food. This year, the organization raised $1.2 million for a lab to treat heart conditions like clogged arteries or irregular heartbeats, reports PeaceHealth.
Bork is prepared to continue the work. According to PeaceHealth, Bork has experience in health care and donation management. She was president of the Adventist Health's Central Valley Health Foundation in California and the associate director for development at Walla Walla University in Washington. She has a master's degree in business administration and a certificate in ethical fundraising, states PeaceHealth.
The St. John Foundation is lead by a 19-member board and six employees. The nonprofit was founded about eight years after the medical center tower was constructed in Longview in 1968. The foundation is raising money to remodel the eighth floor of the building, which has been partially used to house COVID-19 patients. The remodel will create at least 20 separate, private rooms and create a centralized nursing station to more easily view patients' rooms, according to the foundation's website.