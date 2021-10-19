PeaceHealth St. John Foundation announces new director as previous retires after 20 years

For the first time in two decades, the PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center nonprofit that helps fund hospital remodels and service for discharged patients will have a new executive director.

PeaceHealth St. John Foundation announced Tuesday Breanna Bork will head the 501(c)(3) staff that has supported St. John Medical Center in Longview for about three decades.

Bork’s new role comes after Cathy Barr lead the organization through roughly two decades of new initiatives like the creation of the Kearney Breast Center and grappling the COVID-19 pandemic. In the spring edition of the foundation’s newsletter, Barr said “serving St. John has been the highlight of my career." PeaceHealth reports Barr retired July 2.

Foundation