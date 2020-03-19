You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
PeaceHealth St. John ends most hospital visitation
0 comments
breaking

PeaceHealth St. John ends most hospital visitation

{{featured_button_text}}
St. John Medical Center

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview.

 Bill Wagner, TDN file

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center will eliminate in-person visits for most patients starting Friday morning at 5:30 a.m., according to a release from PeaceHealth on Thursday afternoon, "out of an abundance of caution" during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Patients who are cognitively impaired, or those in the labor and delivery or emergency departments, will still be allowed one designated visitor, according to the press release. Visitations for end-of-life patients will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, PeaceHealth spokesman Randy Querin said.

In-person visits with all other hospitalized patients, including in the cafeteria, waiting rooms and meeting spaces, will not be allowed for the time being.

All visitors will be screened prior to entry, and may still be prohibited if they have a fever, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of respiratory infection. Visitors under the age of 16 will not be allowed except in extraordinary circumstances.

There are currently no patients at St. John who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the release.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kelly Zainfeld: “Awareness isn’t enough”
Local

Kelly Zainfeld: “Awareness isn’t enough”

"These people, these aren’t just firemen. These are husbands, spouses, sons, brothers, sisters. I think that gets lost because being a fireman is so honorable. But they’re people, and when they see bad things over and over again, we expect them to be this tough hero, but they have the same heart and same mind as every other person."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News