PeaceHealth St. John ends most hospital visitation

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center will eliminate in-person visits for most patients starting Friday morning at 5:30 a.m., according to a release from PeaceHealth on Thursday afternoon, "out of an abundance of caution" during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Patients who are cognitively impaired, or those in the labor and delivery or emergency departments, will still be allowed one designated visitor, according to the press release. Visitations for end-of-life patients will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, PeaceHealth spokesman Randy Querin said.

In-person visits with all other hospitalized patients, including in the cafeteria, waiting rooms and meeting spaces, will not be allowed for the time being.

All visitors will be screened prior to entry, and may still be prohibited if they have a fever, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of respiratory infection. Visitors under the age of 16 will not be allowed except in extraordinary circumstances.

There are currently no patients at St. John who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the release.

