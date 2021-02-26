PeaceHealth says cluster 'under control' as Cowlitz County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

Cowlitz County Health Department officials and PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center Friday continued to decline to release further details about this week's revelations of COVID-19 cases inside Longview's only hospital.
Cowlitz County Deputy Health Director Dr. Steve Krager said Thursday he was "confident that the cluster is under control," but declined to reveal any information to support his claim.
Krager deferred questions about specifics of "the cluster" to PeaceHealth, and Debra Carnes, spokesperson for PeaceHealth, said the hospital would not be releasing any new information at this point.
The hospital, said Carnes, still is investigating the cluster of COVID-19 cases reported this week by the hospital.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, and the state launched a new dashboard to track COVID-19 variants in Washington.
The county reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning, and reported no deaths from the virus. Overall, there have been 4,199 positive cases and 49 COVID-19 deaths among county residents in the last 11 months.
No details
Carnes, the senior director of marketing and communications at PeaceHealth, said the hospital's investigation of the new COVID-19 cases is continuing. She declined to say how many staff members were infected or quarantined and how many cases were connected with the outbreak.
On Monday, PeaceHealth St. John announced it was investigating potential COVID-19 exposure within the hospital because six current and discharged patients tested positive after testing negative when they were first admitted.
Last week, the hospital identified three inpatients and three discharged patients who tested positive for COVID-19, Carnes wrote in an email Monday. The patients were in different units and were all asymptomatic.
Krager said the nature of the hospital environment makes finding the source of the cluster difficult.
"Finding out who it was or where it came from is a huge challenge," he said. "There's so much happening in the hospital ... it's a challenging investigation, but I feel confident it's under control."
"Safety remains a top priority for PeaceHealth. This includes adherence to CDC and state guidelines, employees wearing personal protective equipment and masks, taking the daily temperature of all employees, testing all admitted patients, conducting surveillance (repeat) testing on admitted patients on day 5 and again on day 7, restricting visitors, and caring for COVID patients on a dedicated, isolated unit," Carnes said in a Thursday email.
Reports of variant strain
The state Department of Health announced Thursday evening that it will publish a weekly COVID-19 sequencing and variant report with the goal of providing a statewide view of sequencing capacity and data. The report will be updated every Thursday.
"Comparing the sequences of viruses allows us to better understand viral transmission and the introduction of new strains, also called variants, to our state," a DOH press release said.
There currently are three variants the CDC lists as concerning: the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom; B.1.351, first found in South Africa; and P.1., originally detected in Brazil.
The first instance of the B.1.1.7 variant strain was detected in Washington state in late January, and since then labs have found evidence of 38 additional cases of this variant. The first evidence of the B.1.351 variant was identified in King County on Feb. 22. Currently, there are no confirmed cases of the P.1 variant.
“By combining sequencing data with data from case and contact investigations, we can better detect outbreaks, identify and track new and emerging variants, and determine the effectiveness of public health control measures,” DOH epidemiologist Hanna Oltean was quoted in the press release.