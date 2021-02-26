PeaceHealth says cluster 'under control' as Cowlitz County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

On Monday, PeaceHealth St. John announced it was investigating potential COVID-19 exposure within the hospital because six current and discharged patients tested positive after testing negative when they were first admitted.

Last week, the hospital identified three inpatients and three discharged patients who tested positive for COVID-19, Carnes wrote in an email Monday. The patients were in different units and were all asymptomatic.

Krager said the nature of the hospital environment makes finding the source of the cluster difficult.

"Finding out who it was or where it came from is a huge challenge," he said. "There's so much happening in the hospital ... it's a challenging investigation, but I feel confident it's under control."

"Safety remains a top priority for PeaceHealth. This includes adherence to CDC and state guidelines, employees wearing personal protective equipment and masks, taking the daily temperature of all employees, testing all admitted patients, conducting surveillance (repeat) testing on admitted patients on day 5 and again on day 7, restricting visitors, and caring for COVID patients on a dedicated, isolated unit," Carnes said in a Thursday email.

Reports of variant strain