PeaceHealth nurses taking more roles within COVID-19 unit

“Working in the COVID unit has made me realize the importance of small interactions with patients, because in the unit as the nurse, you may be one of the only two faces the patient sees,” she said. “We take extra time to talk to them and remind them about life outside this.”

Staff have to leave the unit to eat, drink and go to the bathroom, Penner said. While the extra personal protective equipment alone isn’t bad, wearing it all day can be difficult, she said. The biggest difference is wearing an N95 respirator all day because its tight fit takes a toll on the wearer’s face, Penner said.

Working in the COVID-19 unit is hard on nurses because they’re seeing “the really bad sides of the virus you read about in the newspaper or see on TV,” Penner said. Sometimes it’s as bad as you see and sometimes it’s not, she said. But Penner and the other nurses try to be upbeat for patients.

“It is definitely harder on people emotionally when they’re in the COVID unit, partially because of the isolation and because of fear of the virus,” Penner said. “We’re lucky enough to have tablets so patients can do Facetime and Zoom (video chats) with family. It’s nice but sometimes more heartbreaking to watch because they will be crying and missing each other.”