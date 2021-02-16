PeaceHealth nurses taking more roles within COVID-19 unit

Jordan Penner always liked helping people, but after seeing the positive affect nurses had on the life of her niece with spina bifida, she knew she wanted to be a nurse.
Working at PeaceHealth St. John during the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced that passion.
“I think that for nurses in general, you either realize this is job you want to do forever or maybe this isn’t the job for you,” Penner said. “It’s crunch time and nurses get a lot of responsibility, stress. It feels overwhelming and it’s scary to be around COVID and not know if you’re bringing it home to your family.”
Penner, 27, is from Toledo and went to nursing school at Lower Columbia College. She has worked at St. John for about four years, starting as a nurse in the inpatient behavioral health unit before transferring to the medical unit about two-and-a-half years ago.
About a year ago at the start of the pandemic, work was hectic as new information came out every week, changing guidelines and precautions, Penner said. Things have gotten better as more science has come out about the disease and its transmission, she said.
St. John first opened a COVID-19 unit in March but closed it in June because cases were low. The hospital sent its few virus patients to PeaceHealth Southwest in Vancouver before reopening the unit in early December as cases increased.
The COVID-19 unit is on the hospital’s fourth floor and as of Tuesday, it housed 11 patients.
Penner said when the COVID-19 unit opened the second time everyone was on the same page and Southwest staff helped train Longview caregivers.
“We’ve learned a lot for how short of a time it’s been,” she said. “It’s come a long way. It feels much more secure.”
Since COVID-19 was unexpected but didn’t fall under a specialty unit like cardiovascular, the medical floor was chosen to house the unit, Penner said.
The medical floor is a “catch-all” and is typically busy as nurses collaborate with doctors, physical therapists and other specialists, Penner said. However, in the COVID unit nurses have taken on more roles because fewer staff enter the unit for safety, she said.
“It’s been tough at times. Some of us definitely felt overwhelmed at beginning when it felt like we didn’t have as much support as we normally do, but that’s not true, it is just different way of having support,” Penner said. “It does feel overwhelming but the nursing staff is great and has stepped up and taken on extra responsibility to help each other. It’s been a good experience overall.”
The COVID-19 unit is isolating because of the limited number of people who can come and go, Penner said. She and the other nurses have gotten used to it and spend more time with the patients, she said.
“Working in the COVID unit has made me realize the importance of small interactions with patients, because in the unit as the nurse, you may be one of the only two faces the patient sees,” she said. “We take extra time to talk to them and remind them about life outside this.”
Staff have to leave the unit to eat, drink and go to the bathroom, Penner said. While the extra personal protective equipment alone isn’t bad, wearing it all day can be difficult, she said. The biggest difference is wearing an N95 respirator all day because its tight fit takes a toll on the wearer’s face, Penner said.
Working in the COVID-19 unit is hard on nurses because they’re seeing “the really bad sides of the virus you read about in the newspaper or see on TV,” Penner said. Sometimes it’s as bad as you see and sometimes it’s not, she said. But Penner and the other nurses try to be upbeat for patients.
“It is definitely harder on people emotionally when they’re in the COVID unit, partially because of the isolation and because of fear of the virus,” Penner said. “We’re lucky enough to have tablets so patients can do Facetime and Zoom (video chats) with family. It’s nice but sometimes more heartbreaking to watch because they will be crying and missing each other.”
Penner said a lot of people overlook the importance of wearing a face mask at the store and washing their hands often. Some COVID-19 patients didn’t go to gatherings but still got the virus from not taking precautions, she said. Others said they took the precautions but still got sick, Penner said.
PeaceHealth staff want people to know that coming to the hospital is safe, Penner said. Many patients are waiting to seek care because they’ve been afraid of catching the virus there, she said.
“We are being cautious, taking precautions and testing everyone in the hospital, she said. “If you are sick, you can come in and get treated.”