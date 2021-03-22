PeaceHealth loosens visitor restrictions, county Superior Court to resume jury trials

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center is loosening visitor restrictions and the Cowlitz County Superior Court is restarting jury trials as COVID-19 cases drop in the county.
The Longview hospital will lift its ban on visitors beginning Tuesday because of falling virus transmission. The hospital will allow one visitor per day, per patient, with limited exceptions.
St. John made the change because the number of COVID-19 patients at the hospital has decreased, with only one patient for the last several days, said Randy Querin, PeaceHealth spokesman. Hospital leaders believe the decrease reflects diminished COVID-19 activity in the community, he said.
Although hospital staff no longer take temperatures at the door, visitors will still be asked to wear face masks and observe hand hygiene, Querin said. The hospital is still a “long way” from returning to pre-pandemic visitor levels, he said.
“It’s a step in a more relaxed direction but it’s still just one step,” Querin said.
Hospital patients at the end of their lives can have two visitors allowed on a case-by-case basis, according to the PeaceHealth website. Behavioral health patients are not allowed visitors.
Visitors are not allowed for patients with COVID-19 except for those receiving end-of-life care, minors and those in labor and delivery.
“We recognize that having a loved one by a patient’s side is important during a hospital stay,” St. John Chief Administrative Officer Cherelle Montanye said in a statement. “We believe these changes best balance comfort for our patients and families while still effectively safeguarding against the spread of COVID-19 for our patients, caregivers and the broader community.”
Jury trials resume
Cowlitz County Superior Court is set to resume jury trials in April after suspending them in November because of local and national surges in COVID-19 cases.
Jury summons have been sent for the first potential trials planned for the first week of April, according to a court press release. The county’s last jury trial was held in November.
“It was necessary to suspend jury trials to protect the health of court users and court staff,” Judge Patricia Fassett stated in the release. “With input from health officials, we have implemented safety measures to provide potential jurors with the safest possible experience. Jurors and the jury system are cornerstones in our justice system which promotes the fair and impartial disposition of cases. Without jury trials, justice is being denied.”
The jury trials will be held at the Cowlitz County Event Center to allow adequate space for social distancing, according to the press release. Other safety measures include requiring face masks, providing hand sanitizer, pre-trial and daily health screening for participants and rigorous cleaning.
General public viewing of the trials will be limited and the court will live stream all trials via YouTube. Links will be provided on the Cowlitz County Superior Court website.
COVID-19 cases up slightly
Cowlitz County recorded 33 new cases and two COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 40s. Both had underlying conditions and were hospitalized, according to the health department. The county has recorded 4,466 cases and 61 deaths.
The county recorded 183 new cases per 100,000 people from Feb. 24 to March 9, an increase over the last report of 177 new cases per 100,000.
Last week, the county health department changed how it’s reporting the two-week case rate to align with the state’s methodology.
As of Monday, Longview School District reported six new cases, four in students and two among staff. On March 11, a R.A. Long student tested positive, followed by a two Monticello students on March 12 and March 16 and a Mark Morris student on March 16.
A staff member at Mint Valley tested positive on March 14 and a staff member from R.A. Long tested positive March 15. None of the cases were determined to have been caused by exposure at the school.
Castle Rock reported one new case, an intermediate school student who tested positive March 8.
Longview, Castle Rock and Kelso schools all use COVID-19 school case dashboards to report cases in schools. Other local districts do not publicly report cases in schools. Kelso only reports cases that are confirmed to be transmitted in schools and only reported one such case in November.
Vaccination site open
The COVID-19 vaccination site at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds will provide second doses only on Wednesday and Thursday for the second week. People who got their first dose at the site March 3 or 4 were given a second-dose appointment for March 24 or 25 at the site.
Last week, 1,111 people returned for their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, according to a health department press release.
People with second-dose appointments at the fairgrounds site this week will be asked to provide the COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card they received at their first appointment. People also will be asked to complete an immunization consent form.
A mobile vaccination team of county staff, Medical Reserve Corps volunteers and Safeway pharmacists returned to three senior living facilities Saturday to administer more than 200 second doses, according to the county press release. The team had given the first doses Feb. 27.
Marissa Heffernan contributed to this report.