PeaceHealth loosens visitor restrictions, county Superior Court to resume jury trials

“We recognize that having a loved one by a patient’s side is important during a hospital stay,” St. John Chief Administrative Officer Cherelle Montanye said in a statement. “We believe these changes best balance comfort for our patients and families while still effectively safeguarding against the spread of COVID-19 for our patients, caregivers and the broader community.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Jury trials resume

Cowlitz County Superior Court is set to resume jury trials in April after suspending them in November because of local and national surges in COVID-19 cases.

Jury summons have been sent for the first potential trials planned for the first week of April, according to a court press release. The county’s last jury trial was held in November.

“It was necessary to suspend jury trials to protect the health of court users and court staff,” Judge Patricia Fassett stated in the release. “With input from health officials, we have implemented safety measures to provide potential jurors with the safest possible experience. Jurors and the jury system are cornerstones in our justice system which promotes the fair and impartial disposition of cases. Without jury trials, justice is being denied.”