PeaceHealth hospitals prepare for COVID-19 increase

The hospitals have an adequate amount of personal protective equipment for staff and patients to last through the winter, Neville said.

Neville said PeaceHealth is committed to keeping all the usual care going through the winter. In March, as part of Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order, hospitals and clinics suspended elective procedures.

Every PeaceHealth patient admitted to the hospital or who is undergoing a procedure is tested for COVID-19.

Improvements and expansion COVID-19 treatments has helped lower patient mortality, Neville said. The treatments are preliminary, as studies of their effectiveness are still underway, he said.

Neville said patients with moderate or severe COVID-19 cases treated with steroid dexamethasone has helped lower mortality. The hospital also uses anti-viral remdesivir to help treat patients with falling oxygen levels, he aid. Doctors also treat patients with plasma from COVID survivors in hopes of giving them antibodies to fight off the virus, Neville said.

Rather than putting patients on a respirator earlier in their treatment, Neville said often providers will flip them on their stomachs to help oxygenate their blood and lungs.