PeaceHealth holds weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinic for first responders

“It is wonderful to take this first step in providing this important protection to the people in our community who work hard every day to keep us safe,” Montanye said. “We encourage everyone to get the vaccine when it becomes available to them.”

PeaceHealth St. John began vaccinating its high-risk caregivers on Dec. 17. Kaiser Permanente started last Tuesday after receiving 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Montanye said nearly 900 caregivers have gotten the vaccine at St. John and recipients had “very minimal after-effects.”

The most common side effects of the vaccine are similar to some routine vaccines and include a sore arm, tiredness, headache and muscle pain, according to the Department of Health. Side effects are more common after the second dose than the first dose.

“People can feel confident about getting it, and excited about the positive changes this vaccine will bring to all of our lives,” Montanye said.

Part of the challenge at this point is that the state doesn’t have a predictable delivery schedule from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Michelle Roberts, one of the leaders of the state vaccine planning group.