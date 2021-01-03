PeaceHealth holds weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinic for first responders

On what would normally be a quiet day for PeaceHealth’s Lakefront Clinic in Longview, dozens of first responders lined the halls Saturday morning, waiting to get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
After getting the shot, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Lt. Bryan Ditterick said, quoting one of his colleagues, that as firefighters, they signed up to help people and this is another way in the current environment to do that by staying healthy and strong.
“This is a good way to get past where we’re at,” Ditterick said. “I think we’ve learned a lot from this pandemic. We’ve grown closer to our families, our friends. We’ve learned to adapt and overcome in the new normal ... but let’s get past this.”
PeaceHealth Medical Group expected to vaccinate at least 200 people Saturday and Sunday who fit in the phase 1a priority category under state Department of Health guidelines. Phase 1a includes high-risk workers in health care settings, including first responders, and long-term care facility staff and residents.
Local agencies that signed up for the clinic included Cowlitz Fire Districts 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7, as well as Longview Fire, LifeFlight, Cowlitz Search and Rescue EMTs, and AMR and Medix ambulance services.
Cowlitz 2 Deputy Chief Becky Ribelin said she wanted to be first to get the shot Saturday to set an example for her colleagues and the community.
“I’m one of the oldest ones here,” she said. “I want people to see I’m not afraid. Let’s get it and move past the restrictions.”
Ribelin said 45 people, about half of the agency’s staff, signed up to get the vaccine this weekend. Many people are nervous about the vaccine, and that’s one of the reasons why Ribelin said she wanted to be first to get the shot, to show people she trusts in it.
Cowlitz 2 Chief Dave LaFave said he was excited to get the vaccine to better protect himself and his family against the virus.
LaFave said it seems like for a year everything was reactive.
“I feel like now we’re on the offense, protecting the public and protecting first responders and healthcare workers,” LaFave said. “We’re not waiting for something. We can actually take offensive action.”
PeaceHealth is also working with a number of other healthcare organizations to vaccinate their caregivers.
Staff from several healthcare organizations signed up for the weekend clinic, including Child and Adolescent Clinic, Community Home Health and Hospice, Longview Orthopedic Associates, Cowlitz Family Health Center, Pacific Surgical Group, Pacific Urgent Care, Kirkpatrick Family Care and Longview Radiology.
PeaceHealth will continue to work with agencies to get the vaccine to “1a” caregivers as soon as possible, said Cherelle Montanye, St. John chief administrative officer, in a statement.
“It is wonderful to take this first step in providing this important protection to the people in our community who work hard every day to keep us safe,” Montanye said. “We encourage everyone to get the vaccine when it becomes available to them.”
PeaceHealth St. John began vaccinating its high-risk caregivers on Dec. 17. Kaiser Permanente started last Tuesday after receiving 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Montanye said nearly 900 caregivers have gotten the vaccine at St. John and recipients had “very minimal after-effects.”
The most common side effects of the vaccine are similar to some routine vaccines and include a sore arm, tiredness, headache and muscle pain, according to the Department of Health. Side effects are more common after the second dose than the first dose.
“People can feel confident about getting it, and excited about the positive changes this vaccine will bring to all of our lives,” Montanye said.
Part of the challenge at this point is that the state doesn’t have a predictable delivery schedule from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Michelle Roberts, one of the leaders of the state vaccine planning group.
The department Wednesday expanded the phase 1a category to cover other health care workers once high-risk workers are vaccinated. Roberts said some communities will take longer to vaccinate phase 1a workers, and the change will allow others to move on to other workers who will benefit from the vaccine and not waste doses.
The state is working on prioritization for phases 1b and 1c and should announce the guidelines next week, Roberts said.
On Dec. 20, a federal advisory committee recommended phase 1b should include people 75 and older and non-health care frontline essential workers and phase 1c should include people 65-to-74-years-old, people 16-to-64-years-old with high-risk medical conditions and essential workers not included in 1b.
Scott Lindquist, state epidemiologist, said Wednesday there’s no evidence the vaccines won’t be effective against a new coronavirus variant that showed up in the United States this week after circulating in the United Kingdom.
Lindquist said it appears the variant is more infectious but doesn’t seem to be more deadly or lead to more serious illness.
Wearing a face mask, frequent hand washing and social distancing will help prevent transmission of the variant, according to the Department of Health.