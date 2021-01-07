PeaceHealth caregivers get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Three weeks after getting one of the first COVID-19 vaccine shots administered in Cowlitz County, Shawn Aaron received the second dose Thursday morning.
"For me, it means the beginning of the end," said Aaron, a PeaceHealth Medical Group family doctor and obstetrician. "It's not just about protecting yourself, but protecting everyone else."
PeaceHealth has vaccinated more than 900 people with first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is now working through getting them their second dose 21 days later.
The first high-risk healthcare workers vaccinated at St. John received the first Pfizer doses on Dec. 17. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses.
Aaron said he has a lot of confidence in the vaccine research and safety but understands people's nervousness.
"Things have happened at least seemingly quickly, but at some point you have to put trust in the people who are doing their best to get this over with," he said. "(The vaccine) was very diligently studied and ... heaven and earth were lifted to make sure it happened as quickly and safely as possible. So in my eyes, it's a triumph."
COVID-19 has complicated working at the birth center, and visitor restrictions in particular make things very difficult because it's "all about family and happy things," Aaron said. Labor and delivery patients are allowed one support person over the duration of their stay.
Constant diligence around personal protective equipment use adds more stress, Aaron said.
"That said, the work goes on," he said. "People are still getting taken care of and our work hasn't really changed as far as making sure our patients are taken care of."
Jodie Mason, St. John emergency department charge nurse, echoed the difficulty of restricting visitors on staff, patients and their families.
Mason said it's been hard working in the emergency room during the pandemic and caring for patients with and without COVID-19, including those who delayed care because they were worried about getting the virus.
Sometimes it's "overwhelming" but the staff pull together, Mason said.
"It's been a struggle as nurses going home to our families to make sure we don’t pass it on and doing all the extra things trying to keep us safe and the community safe," Mason said. "I want to get back to a place better than where we are right now for our community, our families. I'm just ready to take that step towards that so we can move to that normalcy."
High risk healthcare workers like Mason and Aaron are part of the phase 1a group at the top of the state's vaccination plan, along with long-term care facility staff and residents. The state last week expanded phase 1a to include all healthcare workers once the other groups were vaccinated.
PeaceHealth is still vaccinating those in phase 1a at high risk of COVID-19 exposure through direct patient care, as well as those who may have indirect exposure, said Randy Querin, spokesman. The organization is aiming to make the vaccine available to all its approximately 1,600 caregivers in Cowlitz County, he said. PeaceHealth does not mandate vaccination for staff.
Nationwide, about 5.46 million doses have been administered in since mid-December, or 32% of those that have been distributed across the country, which is well below the Trump administration’s goal of 20 million by the end of 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News. Vaccination rates have ranged significantly across states, with South Dakota using 69% of the doses sent to it and Georgia just 22%, according to Bloomberg’s data.
In Washington, as of Wednesday 522,550 doses had been allocated and about 126,600 given, or 24%, which is likely an undercount because the data lags by about three days, according to the state Department of Health.
Dr. Umair Shah, new Secretary of Health, said Wednesday the vaccine distribution is complex and it's not helpful to compare across states because every state is different.
Washington's vaccination rate has increased over the last several weeks, Shah said.
"We need to increase vaccine access in our state, that's absolutely clear, but are proud that every day more vaccine is getting into the arms of people here in Washington," she said.
In Cowlitz County, the health department Thursday reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, a man in his 80s with underlying conditions who was hospitalized. The county has recorded 27 COVID-19 deaths and 2,816 cases.
The county has recently seen a spike in COVID-19 deaths. About two-thirds of Cowlitz County's virus-related deaths happened in November, December and January, according to the state Department of Health.
The increase mirrors those seen in Southwest Washington and the state, according to the county health department.
"Hospitalizations and deaths are expected to increase as a result of elevated case rates over the last several weeks," said Stephanie Donahue, communications manager, in an email. "If case rates decline, we will not see an immediate decrease in those outcomes because of the delay in hospitalizations and deaths."