PeaceHealth caregivers get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PeaceHealth is still vaccinating those in phase 1a at high risk of COVID-19 exposure through direct patient care, as well as those who may have indirect exposure, said Randy Querin, spokesman. The organization is aiming to make the vaccine available to all its approximately 1,600 caregivers in Cowlitz County, he said. PeaceHealth does not mandate vaccination for staff.

Nationwide, about 5.46 million doses have been administered in since mid-December, or 32% of those that have been distributed across the country, which is well below the Trump administration’s goal of 20 million by the end of 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News. Vaccination rates have ranged significantly across states, with South Dakota using 69% of the doses sent to it and Georgia just 22%, according to Bloomberg’s data.

In Washington, as of Wednesday 522,550 doses had been allocated and about 126,600 given, or 24%, which is likely an undercount because the data lags by about three days, according to the state Department of Health.

Dr. Umair Shah, new Secretary of Health, said Wednesday the vaccine distribution is complex and it's not helpful to compare across states because every state is different.

Washington's vaccination rate has increased over the last several weeks, Shah said.