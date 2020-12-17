PeaceHealth caregivers get first COVID-19 vaccine doses in Cowlitz County

PeaceHealth St. John registered nurse Ellen Gray said she "didn't even feel" the needle pricking her arm Thursday morning, receiving the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Cowlitz County.
"I feel fantastic," she said after getting the shot. "I think it's a great way to continue to give back to our community so we're able to serve the community while in a pandemic."
Gray was the first of about 100 workers whom St. John planned to vaccinate Thursday.
Cowlitz County did not directly receive a portion of the state's initial allocation of the Pfizer vaccine, but PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver is sharing some of its 3,900 doses with St. John. The hospital also shared 200 doses with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver.
Jake Childs, oncology and pharmacy director, said the allocation was for the region. Southwest didn't allocate a specific amount for St. John but is not being a "gatekeeper." The Longview hospital can get more doses when it needs them, he said.
Pulmonary critical care doctor Divya Bappanad was third in line for the vaccination Thursday.
"It's really exciting but it's also tempered with the realization that even though we have a vaccine, it doesn't mean we stop masking and social distancing," she said. "We still need to take all those same precautions we have been taking now. While this is a first step, we are very far from the finish line and it doesn't mean we stop being careful. But that doesn't make it any less exciting."
Bappanad took the day off, knowing she would be vaccinated and said she was prepared for common side effects, which will likely include a sore arm and feeling under the weather for one to two days.
PeaceHealth is not requiring staff be vaccinated but it’s strongly recommended. There will be no charge to caregivers to get the vaccine, said Randy Querin, hospital spokesman.
The first doses will go to “priority health care workers” who give hands-on care to confirmed COVID-19 patients, then to other high-risk caregivers providing face-to-face care, Querin said.
State guidelines ask providers to use “clinical judgment” to identify who is at greatest risk, including workers caring for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients in different settings, COVID-19 testing site staff and emergency medical service responders.
Within long-term care facilities, providers should consider prioritizing skilled nursing facilities because they serve those at high risk of severe illness and death as well as transmission within the congregate setting.
The state's initial allocation of 62,400 doses was sent to a total of 39 sites covering 29 counties, according to the Department of Health. The department announced Wednesday evening it expects the state to receive another 74,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week and 85,800 the week of Dec. 29.
If the FDA approves Moderna's emergency use application, the vaccine will be reviewed by the Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, as part of the Western States Pact. If approved by the workgroup, the state expects about 183,800 doses of Moderna vaccine by the end of December—about 128,000 the week of Dec. 22 and 55,800 the week of Dec. 29.
This story will be expanded.
