PeaceHealth caregivers get first COVID-19 vaccine doses in Cowlitz County

PeaceHealth St. John registered nurse Ellen Gray said she "didn't even feel" the needle pricking her arm Thursday morning, receiving the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Cowlitz County.

"I feel fantastic," she said after getting the shot. "I think it's a great way to continue to give back to our community so we're able to serve the community while in a pandemic."

Gray was the first of about 100 workers whom St. John planned to vaccinate Thursday.

Cowlitz County did not directly receive a portion of the state's initial allocation of the Pfizer vaccine, but PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver is sharing some of its 3,900 doses with St. John. The hospital also shared 200 doses with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver.

Jake Childs, oncology and pharmacy director, said the allocation was for the region. Southwest didn't allocate a specific amount for St. John but is not being a "gatekeeper." The Longview hospital can get more doses when it needs them, he said.

Pulmonary critical care doctor Divya Bappanad was third in line for the vaccination Thursday.