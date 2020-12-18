PeaceHealth aims to vaccinate 1,200 workers by the end of the year

The day after administering its first COVID-19 vaccines, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center announced it plans to vaccinate 1,200 hospital and clinic caregivers before the end of the year.
PeaceHealth Employee Health teams vaccinated 137 high-risk workers at the Longview hospital Thursday, Dec. 18, said Randy Querin, spokesperson. The organization can vaccinate about 150 workers per day, and aims to give 600 shots per week for the next two weeks, he said.
Cowlitz County did not directly receive a portion of the state’s initial allocation of the Pfizer vaccine, but PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver received 3,900 doses to share regionally, including with St. John.
PeaceHealth is not holding any vaccines in reserve for the second round, operating on assurances from manufacturers that it will get more supplies in time to administer the second dose in about three weeks, Querin said.
Following state and national recommendations, PeaceHealth is first vaccinating workers who give hands-on care to COVID-19 patients, then others providing face-to-face care, testing clinic staff, as well as workers in COVID-19 units and the emergency department not providing direct care.
PeaceHealth is not requiring staff be vaccinated but it’s strongly recommended. There will be no charge to caregivers to get the vaccine, Querin said.
The organization is also collaborating with organizations around Southwest Washington on how to allocate the vaccine "to provide maximum protection for those in the community whose work brings them in contact with COVID-19 positive people," Querin said. Vaccine supply is limited and won't immediately reach everyone who is eligible, he said.
Long term care facility staff and residents are also in the phase 1a group recommended to receive the first round of vaccines, with nursing homes at the top of the list.
About half of the state's long term care facilities, including nursing homes and assisted living facilities, have signed up for a federal program partnering with CVS and Walgreens to administer vaccines to residents and some staff, said Michele Roberts, one of the leaders of the state vaccine planning group. That program should begin Dec. 28 and will expand throughout January, she said.
The state Department of Health is working with facilities that didn't sign up for the federal program to make sure they have access to the vaccine, Roberts said.
Roberts said the department doesn't anticipate expanding beyond phase 1a until mid-January but timing will depend on vaccine uptake and supply. It will be months before the vaccine is available to much of the broader population.
The state Department of Health was notified Wednesday its allocation for next week will be reduced to 44,850 doses, 40% less than the original estimated 74,100 doses expected.
If approved, the state expects about 183,800 doses of Moderna vaccine by the end of December—about 128,000 the week of Dec. 22 and 55,800 the week of Dec. 29.
The Moderna vaccine will be easier to distribute to more rural locations because it doesn't require ultra-cold storage like Pfizer's and it comes in 100-dose minimums rather than 975-dose minimums, Roberts said.
Both vaccines use messenger RNA from SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), which teaches cells in the body to make the virus' "spike" protein, according to the FDA. When vaccinated, the body makes copies of that protein and triggers an immune response, which produces antibodies that fight off the real virus, according to the CDC.
The vaccine doesn't give people COVID-19, said Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, during a county commission workshop Wednesday. It won't cause a positive PCR or antigen test, but may cause a positive antibody test, he said.
Both vaccines are a two-dose series. The Pfizer vaccine's second dose should be given about 21 days after the first, although getting it a little late shouldn't hurt, Krager said.
Krager said both vaccines have about 95% efficacy, meaning those in clinical trials who got the vaccine had 95% less symptomatic COVID-19 cases than the group that got the placebo.
Vaccine development was fast for several reasons, including that the type of vaccine allows it to be produced and studied faster, large amounts of funding, and manufacturing concurrent with trials instead of after, Krager said.
"I feel confident in the safety protocols," he said. "There were no skipped steps but development happened faster than usual."
The Pfizer vaccine was approved by the FDA and a Western states workgroup and is under ongoing monitoring, Krager said. The CDC also launched a new app, v-safe, where vaccine recipients can report side effects and remind them to get their second dose.
Side effects are similar to other vaccines and include pain at the injection site, fever, fatigue, chills, headache for one to two days, Krager said. A few people have reported severe allergic reactions, which is something experts are watching closely, he said.
The CDC recommends that people who have had COVID-19 should still be vaccinated because it's unclear how long natural immunity lasts.
Krager said he's fairly confident the vaccine will prevent symptomatic and asymptomatic cases of COVID, but the clinical trial data only shows that the vaccine prevents symptomatic cases. Data showing if the vaccine prevents asymptomatic COVID-19 cases should be available in the next few months, he said.
It's unclear if the vaccine prevents an immunized person from transmitting the virus to someone else and how long immunity will last, Krager said.
Vaccine supply will be limited for months and there won't be enough to go around to create "herd immunity" for at least several months, Krager said. People will need to continue social distancing, wearing face masks and other virus prevention measures, he said.
Pandemic-related restrictions, such as business closures, could potentially be loosened sooner if COVID-19 rates decrease, Krager said.
Cowlitz County reported 30 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing its total to 2,179. As of Friday, PeaceHealth St. John had four virus patients. This does not represent all Cowlitz County residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
