PeaceHealth aims to vaccinate 1,200 workers by the end of the year

The organization is also collaborating with organizations around Southwest Washington on how to allocate the vaccine "to provide maximum protection for those in the community whose work brings them in contact with COVID-19 positive people," Querin said. Vaccine supply is limited and won't immediately reach everyone who is eligible, he said.

Long term care facility staff and residents are also in the phase 1a group recommended to receive the first round of vaccines, with nursing homes at the top of the list.

About half of the state's long term care facilities, including nursing homes and assisted living facilities, have signed up for a federal program partnering with CVS and Walgreens to administer vaccines to residents and some staff, said Michele Roberts, one of the leaders of the state vaccine planning group. That program should begin Dec. 28 and will expand throughout January, she said.

The state Department of Health is working with facilities that didn't sign up for the federal program to make sure they have access to the vaccine, Roberts said.

Roberts said the department doesn't anticipate expanding beyond phase 1a until mid-January but timing will depend on vaccine uptake and supply. It will be months before the vaccine is available to much of the broader population.