Payment plans, assistance available for past-due utility customers in Cowlitz County

Cowlitz County residents behind on their utility bills are urged to contact the utilities or Lower Columbia CAP to set up payment programs or apply for assistance before the state's shutoff moratorium ends Sept. 30.

Gov. Jay Inslee at the beginning of July extended the utility shutoff moratorium through the end of the month and it won't be extended again, he said.

The Cowlitz PUD has been reaching out to customers who will be affected by the expiring moratorium and urges those struggling to pay their bills to contact the agency to set up a payment plan, said spokesperson Alice Dietz. About 5,300 accounts are past due, 290% above the normal average, she said.

Some customers may be set up on budget or prepaid programs to make small payments on the past due balance over 12 to 24 months, Dietz said. Customers may also qualify for assistance from the PUD's Warm Neighbor Program or federal funding.

"We are doing everything we can to work with our customers to avoid disconnects," Dietz said.

The PUD also is hosting a COVID Relief Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17 with several agencies offering resources to help people affected by the pandemic and will include a free barbecue lunch.