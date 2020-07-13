Paving to delay weekday travel on Long Beach Peninsula

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Drivers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes on the Long Beach Peninsula this summer as paving crews resurface 20 miles of State Route 103 and a short section of U.S. 101 through Seaview, Long Beach, Ocean Park and Oysterville.

Doolittle Construction, LLC started working Monday on the $2.5 million project under contract with the Washington State Department of Transportation. Work will involve replacing patches of deteriorated pavement, sealing cracks and coating some parts of the roadway with chip seal (a layer of tar and gravel), according to a press release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The work will require single lane and sidewalks closures, but work will be limited to Monday through Thursday to avoid congesting weekend traffic, WSDOT reported. Work will continue into the fall.

