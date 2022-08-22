Pat Ganahl, hot-rod writer and enthusiast, dies after crash at Riverdale Raceway

TOUTLE — A famous writer, editor and enthusiast in the hot rod community died Friday after a crash during an exhibition race at Riverdale Raceway outside of Toutle.

Pat Ganahl, 75, from Glendale, California, died on the first day of a three-day event called the Estranged Car Show, Drag Racing and Swap Meet, organized by the Portland-based Estranged Car Club.

Riverdale Raceway owner Dan Dale said Ganahl was participating in a 1/8-mile exhibition drag race in one of his rebuilt dragsters. Dale said Ganahl's car kept accelerating after he crossed the finish line, crashed through a fence at the edge of the raceway and hit a parked RV. Attempts to revive him on the scene were unsuccessful.

Ganahl was a reporter and editor at multiple car enthusiast magazines beginning in the 1980s, including Hot Rod, Rod & Custom, Street Rodder and Rodder's Journal, which he helped found. In addition to writing about cars, Ganahl spent decades restoring, customizing and racing his own vintage car collection.

"You would be hard-pressed to find an individual who knew more about hot rods and classic cars in this world than Pat," said Joe Debattista, who works with Ganahl's son Billy Ganahl at South City Rod and Custom vehicle shop near San Francisco. Debattista said he was a friend of Billy's for years before getting into cars and hearing "the legend of Pat" from generations of other enthusiasts.

Ganahl has written more than a dozen books about cars, ranging from technical guides to histories of hot rodding and biographies of famous car customizers. One of his most recent works was a two-volume book called "Hot Rod Gallery" that collected photos and stories of custom car racing between 1930 and 1960.

In the fatal crash Friday, Ganahl was driving one of the cars most associated with him: a bright orange 1950s dragster called the Iacono. A Hot Rod Magazine feature from 2017 about the Iacono said it was one of the longest continually run drag racers and appeared on the cover of the magazine in 1959.

"The idea about building a hot rod is to take something not worth a whole lot, take what you can afford, and make it better," Ganahl told Hot Rod Magazine in a separate 2017 article.

Ganahl is survived by his wife, Anna, and son Billy.