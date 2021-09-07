 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Parts of Oregon Way to be closed Friday and Sept. 18 for striping
0 comments
editor's pick

Parts of Oregon Way to be closed Friday and Sept. 18 for striping

{{featured_button_text}}
Construction STOCK

Parts of Oregon Way in Longview will be reduced to one lane the evenings of Friday and Sept. 18 to stripe the road.

Crews will stripe the 400 through 600 blocks of Oregon Way starting at 6 p.m. Friday for an anticipated five hours. The same area will be striped at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 for another expected five hours. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NJ's largest dairy farm almost destroyed in storm

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News