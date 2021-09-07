Parts of Oregon Way to be closed Friday and Sept. 18 for striping

Parts of Oregon Way in Longview will be reduced to one lane the evenings of Friday and Sept. 18 to stripe the road.
Crews will stripe the 400 through 600 blocks of Oregon Way starting at 6 p.m. Friday for an anticipated five hours. The same area will be striped at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 for another expected five hours.
